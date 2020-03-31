Smart Parking Market Technological Analysis and Development by Industry 2030 : Key Players Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Continental AG

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- According to Research,traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem at a global scale owing to increasing vehicle size and confined parking spaces in urban areas. Smart parking offers solutions for both drivers and operators by offering better management of parking spaces. Moreover, initiatives aimed toward efficient parking solutions by various governments are promoting market growth. However, the high initial investments are expected to hamper market growth.



Major Players Included:



Some of the prominent players in the smart parking market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Continental AG, Omnitec Group., SKIDATA AG, Smart Parking Ltd, IEM SA, IPS Group, Inc., SWARCO, and Cubic Corporation, among others.



Get Free Sample pages with TOC @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/274



Tehnological Growth:



Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled "Smart Parking Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030." According to the report, the global smart parking market accounted for over US$ 3.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16.2 % from 2019 to 2030.



The increasing implementation of the IoT in parking software technologies can be attributed to growth of the smart parking market. There are several additional benefits offered by the IoT in parking spaces including extension of parking time duration with the help of sponsored meter time extension, avoidance of parking violations by offering innovative parking solutions to identify safe parking spots and efficient utilization of citywide parking spaces. In addition, with the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), real-time monitoring of parking occupancy situations from PCs and smartphones is possible for the provision of efficient connected parking management solutions.



Segmentation:



Smart Parking Market by Component: Parking Sensors, Display Unit, and Parking Meters



Type: Off-street Parking and On-street Parking



Technology: IoT, Ultrasonic, and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)



Application: Security & Surveillance, Smart Payment System, License Plate Recognition, and E-parking End User: Commercial and Government.



have Any Query? Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/inquiry/274



Table of Contents



INTRODUCTION

Market Definition

Market Classification

Geographic Scope

Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030

Currency Used



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Framework

Data Collection Technique

Data Sources

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Market Estimation Methodology

Bottom Up Approach

Top Down Approach

Data Validation and Triangulation

Market Forecasting Model

Limitations/Assumptions of the Study



ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY



MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT

Overview

Drivers

Barriers/Challenges

Opportunities



Buy Full Report @ https://www.marketindustryreports.com/checkout/274



Contact Us



2nd Floor, Manikchand Ikon,

B-Wing, Dhole Patil Road,

Sangamwadi, Pune 411 001

Email: sales@marketindustryreports.com

Phone: +1 347 767 5477 ( US ) + 91 8956 767 535 ( IN ) + 44 131 463 4161 ( UK )

Website: https://www.marketindustryreports.com