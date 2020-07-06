Smart Phone Games Market to See Massive Growth : Tencent Holdings, Gameloft, Electronic Arts

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Smartphone gaming market is expected to grow across the globe. For instance, the smartphone gaming market accounted for the over 42% of the global gaming market. Which include 32% for smartphone and 10% for tablets. According to a study carried in July 2018, "over 18 million individuals are enjoying mobile platform for gaming which accounts for approximately 3 billion Euro of revenue from the industry. Other European countries are also following a similar suit, which provides a bright perspective for stakeholders to expand their market presence across the continent." A growing inclination of gamers to a smartphone from consoles and computer games and the emergence of games which enables one or more players to participate in the game through smartphone propelling the smartphone gaming market.



Latest Research Study on Global Smart Phone Games Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Phone Games Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Smart Phone Games. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Tencent Holdings Limited (China), Gameloft SE (France), Glu Mobile, Inc. (United States), Kabam Inc. (United States), Cyberagent Inc. (Japan), Gamevil (United States), Electronic Arts Inc. (United States), Activision Blizzard Inc. (United States), Nintendo Co., Ltd (Japan), Ubisoft Entertainment SA (France).



Market Drivers

- Growing Smartphones Penetration and Network Connectivity

- Rising Popularity of Online Games on Mobile Platform



Market Trend

- Emphasizing on Virtual Reality in Game Production

- Growing Use for Open Source Software Platforms for Smartphone Game Designing



Restraints

- Inability to Design Smartphone Games that Run on Cross Platforms



Opportunities

- The Emergence of Free-To-Play (F2P) Business Model



Challenges

- Issue Related with Designing of Pervasive Games Owing to Low Acceptance and Unfriendly User Interference

- Lack of Inclination for Premium Games Owing to Ineffective Business Model



The Global Smart Phone Games Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Massively multi-layer online (MMO) games, Casual, Social, Others), Device (Smartphones, Tablets), Operating System (IOS, Android, Windows, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Smart Phone Games Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



