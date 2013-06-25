Smart Phones Assist with UK Models iPhone App Allowing Registration from the Road

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The iPhone App, New Faces, is just the beginning for UK models London in allowing registration and support to UK models agency no matter the time or location. This free app is letting those in the fashion industry upload photos and personal information in order to gain recognition and support in order to get their career started.



Both UK models female and UK models male will find the app quite helpful in routing their photos and bios to the hiring agencies and assisting with the support they need to begin or restart a modeling career. There is a myriad of information supplied to those models using the app and all of that knowledge will surely be beneficial.



Registering to become a model is just the beginning when using the new app. Uploading photos and bios is another step, but the assessments to determine if the model is suitable for the industry and honest information and feedback is the greatest gain with use of this app. Models can gain great understanding of the industry, the necessary steps they need to complete, the importance of portfolios, and links to model boot camps for overall improvement of all skills.



In addition to all the personal written feedback the models will receive, there are also links to social media and video information directing any interested model to all the services this app can provide. A virtual one-stop shop, so to speak, for turning a modeling dream into a reality for those ready to begin a career.



Downloading this free app will be one of the best steps you can take to jumpstart a modeling career. Snap a few photos from your phone, upload them and some personal information, and then just wait for feedback and future changing information.



