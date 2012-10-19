Smart Pill Technology Market - Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast, 2011 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Smart pill technology is used to diagnose gastro intestinal disorders such as constipation and gastroparesis. Smart pill technology functions by providing the practitioner with information pertaining to the GI (gastrointestinal) tract such as pH, temperature and pressure. The technology comprises of a wireless capsule, a receiver worn by the patient and the computer software which analyzes and sorts the information collated. Smart pill is a nascent technology which holds immense potential in the field of medical diagnostics. The etiology for some of the gastro intestinal disorders is still unknown to us due to the limited diagnostic scope of the existent medical devices. Smart pill technology with the help of the concept - biological microelectromechanical systems will enable practitioners with a higher degree of flexibility to monitor and diagnose such clandestine and mysterious diseases.



The smart pill technology market is segmented into two major categories based on types, applications and geography. The smart pill technology market is sub segmented into three major types: capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. Out of all the aforementioned types the only type currently existent in the market is capsule endoscopy. The geographical segmentation of the market includes four regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world regions. Capsule endoscopy devices are microcapsules comprising of four components namely: battery, transmitter, color camera and light source. They are endoscopes equipped with a higher degree of flexibility and so can reach intricate parts of the GI tract and perform effective diagnosis. The higher degree of flexibility is the result of microcapsules which are ingested by the patient.



The growing prevalence of geriatric gastro intestinal diseases, lifestyle GI related diseases and the rising disposable incomes of the consumers are some of the drivers for the smart pill technology market. The fact that two out of three smart pill technologies are still not available in the market will provide huge opportunities for the market in the future.



Some of the major players in the smart pill technology market are: Novartis, Given Imaging Ltd, Philips, Smartpill Inc, Medimetrics, Olympus, Medtronic and others.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



