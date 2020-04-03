Smart Pills Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2018-2025 - Proteus Digital Health, HQ, CapsoVision, Medtronic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- The global smart pills market was valued at $257 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $650 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2018 to 2025. Smart pill is an ingestible capsule with miniaturized micro-electronics. Smart pill is designed to visualize the gastrointestinal tract, thus allowing for the diagnosis and observation of lesions and disease states or conditions. As the capsule travels through the digestive tract, the camera clicks thousands of pictures that are transmitted to a recorder worn by the patient on a belt around the waist.



Smart pills are widely being used for the diagnosis of various gastrointestinal disorders such as Barrett's Esophagus, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease) and others. In addition, smart pills are also being used for targeted drug delivery and patient monitoring. Smart pills find applications in solving the problem of medication non-adherence and enables the doctor to track the medication consumption patterns of a patient.



Major Key Players of the Smart Pills Market are:

Proteus Digital Health, HQ, CapsoVision, Medtronic, Olympus Corporations, IntroMedic,, RF Co., Ltd, JINSHAN Science & Technology, Check Cap, Koninklijke Philips N.V



The key factors driving the market growth include rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as ulcers, Crohn's disease, colon cancer and others, favorable reimbursement scenario across the globe, and the preference of a patient toward minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. In addition, benefits offered by the smart pills such as non-invasive diagnostic procedures, controlled/targeted drug delivery, and real-time patient monitoring boost the growth of the market. However, stringent governmental regulations regarding the use of smart pills and high cost associated with them are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements, such as microprocessors, micro-camera, micro-sensors, and others, are predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the future.



The global smart pills market is segmented based on application, target area, disease indication, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is divided into capsule endoscopy, drug delivery, and patient monitoring. Based on target area, the market is classified into esophagus, small intestine, large intestine, and stomach. Based on disease indication, it is classified into Barrett's esophagus, Crohn's disease, small bowel tumor, celiac disease, colon cancer, and others. Based on end user, it is classified into hospital, diagnostic center, and research center. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Major Applications of Smart Pills Market covered are:

Capsule Endoscopy

Patient Monitoring, and Drug Delivery



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Smart Pills consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Pills market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Pills manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Pills with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



In the end, Smart Pills industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



