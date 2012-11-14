New Pharmaceuticals research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Gastro-Intestinal (GI) disorders are becoming more prevalent in our day to day life owing changing lifestyles, dietary habits and aging population. The effective therapeutics and sources or unknown causes of bleeding for some of the GI disorders are still an enigma to the medical industry due to lack of effective medical devices that reach the contours of small intestine. Although there are flexible endoscopes, they still cause discomfort to the patients due to insertion of wired tube into the body. The advancements in the field of medical science and technology and the emergence of micro and nanotechnology have paved the way for miniaturized wireless capsule endoscopes, also called as capsule endoscopes. These micro capsules can also be used for site-specific drug delivery and effective patient monitoring. This novel approach, enabled by Bio-MEMS is called as Smart Pills. This technology is not only comfortable for patients, but also enables the healthcare providers to take on-time remedical action effectively.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Developments under smart pill technology are in juvenile stage. Currently, Capsule endoscopes are available in the market. This small capsule is incorporated with color camera, battery, light source and transmitter for effective image management. Other new functionalities are integrated inside the capsules for various medical applications. Remote- controlled capsule movement are expected to foresee in near future.
Based on the application, Smart Pills are categorized into:
Capsule endoscopy: Capsule endoscopes are used to diagnose GI disorders. There are some commercially available capsule endoscopes in the market. Improved reimbursement costs and easier regulatory approvals drive the growth of capsule endoscopy.
Smart Pills for drug delivery and patient monitoring are still emerging technologies. Factors such as site-specific drug delivery and effective disease monitoring are more likely to favour the adoption of smart pills by physicians and patients.
The report also categorizes smart pill technology based on geography and thoroughly analyzes the market adoption potential with respect to each region.
The best growth opportunities for Smart Pills are in the Asia-Pacific and Europe region, whereas mature North American and West European markets are predictable to register a modest growth. In mature markets such as the U.S., Western Europe, growth will be driven more by a shift towards non- invasive devices by physicians and patients. Presence of high density population and growing healthcare awareness drives the smart pills market in Asia-Pacific and Middle-East region.
Thorough investment analysis and multi-criteria based AHP analysis on smart pill technology in the report enables the potential growth and adoption of smart pills in near future.
