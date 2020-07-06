Smart Polymers Market to Depict Appreciable Growth Prospects over 2020-2026

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Smart polymers market share can be bifurcated into physical stimuli based polymers, biological & biochemical stimuli based polymers, and chemical stimuli polymers. Chemical stimuli based smart polymers are anticipated to witness a significant demand in the upcoming years. These polymers generally respond to pH or ionic strength of chemicals.



In biomedicine and biotechnology applications, pH sensitive smart polymers are prominently used in glucose sensors, modified drug delivery systems, and sustained drug release systems. Given the massive global prevalence of numerous chronic diseases worldwide, a large ageing population, and a well-established biotechnology infrastructure in developed regions is likely to boost the product penetration.



Owing to robust advances in material science and polymer technology, smart polymers, or stimuli responsive polymers, are increasingly becoming attractive for biomedical and biotechnology applications. Smart polymers undergo noticeable and reversible physical or chemical change in response to minute changes in environmental conditions such as temperature, light, pH, phase transition and dual-stimuli.



Over the past decade, stimuli responsive polymers have gained considerable traction in the development of novel drug delivery systems. Smart polymers serve as a promising means for gene therapy, enhanced drug delivery, targeted drug delivery, protein folders, and actuator stimuli.



In terms of the regional outlook, Latin America smart polymers market size will experience notable growth through 2026. Due to the prevalence of numerous diseases in the region, governments in LATAM countries have invested significantly in bioscience and biotechnology, while opening up opportunities for global players to expand in the region. The number of new cancer cases in Brazil during 2018-19 was estimated to be nearly 600,000. These trends and the growing need for novel drug solutions is likely to foster the regional prospects.



A few notable smart polymers market manufacturers mentioned in the report include BASF SE, Advanced Polymer Materials Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Autonomic Materials Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Huntsman, Advanced Biopolymers AS, FMC Corporation, AkzoNobel, Acros Organics, and Nexgenia Corporation, among others.



Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.