Smart PV Array Combiner Box Market 2019: Potential Growth, Challenges, Attractive Valuation : Key Players: CFAT, XJ Group, Wuxi Longmax

Moreover, it is segmented into market players, drivers and retainers with Smart PV Array Combiner Box market share analysis with product types and application, revenue and gross margin by regions.





This study focuses on the production side and consumption side of Smart PV Array Combiner Box, presents the global Smart PV Array Combiner Box market size by manufacturers, regions, type and application, history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Smart PV Array Combiner Box capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and product type.

In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Smart PV Array Combiner Box by regions and application. The key regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East and Africa etc.



In a large solar photovoltaic (PV) array, multiple solar modules are connected in series in a string to build the voltage up to proper levels for the inverter. Multiple strings of solar modules are then combined together in parallel to multiply the string output currents to higher levels for input into the inverter.

The smart PV combiner box is a device that combines the output of multiple strings of PV modules for connection to the inverter, support surge and overcurrent protection, and monitoring single-string current and voltage, surge protective device and breaker condition of PV array. It is typically used in the larger commercial and utility scale PV power plants (greater than 500kW).

PV combiner box is widely used in large-scale grid-connected PV system, in order to reduce the cable cost between PV modules and inverter, to make it easy to install and maintain and also to improve the reliability. Monitoring and maintaining the electrical connections can help insure a high reliability and long lasting field installation.

In PV smart solutions, the smart PV array combiner box product is a low concentration industry and almost sales as accessories for PV inventors. Smart PV combiner box belongs to niche product in PV power solution with a small market scale.

In 2016, major demand was accounted 40.09 % from China. Other major demand is expected from emerging markets of India, Americas and MEA.

Smart PV array combiner box demand is applied in residential, non-residential and utility. As of 2016, utility application of the smart PV array combiner box is the largest segment market with a market share of 75.96 percent.

The Smart PV Array Combiner Box market was valued at 320 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 750 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart PV Array Combiner Box.



This report includes the following manufacturers; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Market Segment by Product Type

DC Smart PV Combiner Box

AC Smart PV Combiner Box



Market Segment by Application

Residential

Non-Residential



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart PV Array Combiner Box status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart PV Array Combiner Box manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart PV Array Combiner Box are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



