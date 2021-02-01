New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The Global Smart Railways Market is expected to reach USD 37.19 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing growth in population is estimated to stimulate market growth in the forecast period. In 2016, more than ten million people resided in 31 cities, of which six of them were in China and five in India, and this figure is anticipated to increase to 41 cities by 2030. In 2018, World Smart City Expo in Barcelona laid emphasis on the novel public transit models reshaping the cities and commutes, fueling enhanced mobility in modern urban areas. A smart train uses data to aid passengers and keep them informed, connected, and entertained through a stable WiFi or 4G connection across carriages and stations. Also, data is implemented internally by the transport operator to report to predictive maintenance and improve the service level.



The increasing need for urban connectivity are likely to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period. Transport infrastructure is considered to be a significant factor for a nation's progress. Better physical connectivity in urban and rural areas is crucial for economic growth. Passenger rail traffic worldwide is likely to double by the year 2020, posing a challenge for both the train operators and commuters.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Smart Railways market and profiled in the report are:



Huawei Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Alstom SA, General Electric, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corporation, ABB Limited, Hitachi Limited, Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., and Ansaldo STS, among others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Station

On-Board Train



Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Railway Analytics

Freight Information System

Smart Ticketing System

Railway Communication and System Network

Advanced Security Monitoring System

Passenger Information System



Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Managed Service

Professional Service



Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Video Surveillance Cameras

Smart Cards

Networking and Connectivity Devices

Multimedia Displays

Rail Sensors



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Smart Railways Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Smart Railways Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Smart Railways market and its competitive landscape.



