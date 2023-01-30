Smart Railways Market Size Projected to Grow US$ 43.0 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2023 -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Smart Railways Market" size is projected to grow from USD 28.9 billion in 2022 to USD 43.0 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The railway business is not immune to the transition as the globe becomes increasingly digitized. The railway industry, seen as a relatively conservative sector in adopting technology, has also recognized the advantages of becoming digitized. Connectivity, the cloud, and artificial intelligence (AI) have emerged as three crucial areas that will form the foundation of the railway industry's transformation as it adopts digital technology. Some of the major factors influencing this growth include the adoption of loT and automation technologies to improve the optimization of smart railways, an increase in government initiatives and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP), and technological advancements aimed at improving the customer experience.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Smart Railways Market by Offering (Solutions (Rail Asset Management and Maintenance, Operation and Control, Communication and Networking, Security and Safety, Rail Analytics) and Services (Professional and Managed)) Region - Global Forecast to 2027"

By offering, the services segment to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The demand for smart railways services is driven by the growing number of passengers each year. Software, hardware, and other technologies that make up smart railway systems redefine how to train assets and rail network connectivity are employed. Information and communication technology (ICT) integration with intelligent transportation systems enables this. Rail companies depend on streamlined and reliable asset operations, maintenance, and continuously growing infrastructure to successfully meet the rapidly multiplying requirements. The increased requirement for an efficient ecosystem with a reduction of expenses is driving the segment.



By solution, the rail communication and networking segment to account for the largest market share in 2022



The use of intelligent communication solutions in a variety of railway management applications aids in improving rapid decision-making for problems, including asset deployment, usage, and maintenance. For stations, control and dispatch centers, and rolling stock to communicate accurately and on time to maintain security, safety, and uninterrupted service, railroad operations must be efficient. Therefore, signaling, phone, video, and data traffic must be reliably sent over railway lines and across backbone transmission networks using railway communication systems.



Europe to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



During the projected period, Europe is anticipated to have the greatest market share in the industry for smart railroads. Western European nations with well-established rail networks include the UK, France, and Germany. Several of the region's railroad operators also make use of some of the most cutting-edge smart rail technologies. Major investments have been made by European nations to update and enhance the current rail system. Large-scale, cross-border trade and passenger transportation in Europe have been encouraged by social and trade agreements among the members of the European Union (EU). Several European nations are rapidly adopting new smart railway technologies to increase the effectiveness of the current infrastructure.



Major vendors in the smart railways market include Alstom (France), Cisco (US), Wabtec (US), ABB (Switzerland), IBM (US), Hitachi (Japan), Huawei (China), Indra Sistemas (Spain), Siemens (Germany) and Honeywell (US).



