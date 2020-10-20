Smart Retail Market: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future : Intel, NVIDIA, IBM

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2020 -- Global Smart Retail Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. According to AMA, the Global Smart Retail market is expected to see growth rate of 25.0% and may see market size of USD39.1 Billion by 2024.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Intel (United States), NVIDIA (United States), IBM (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon (United States), Par Technology Corporation (United States), SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp. (Japan) and Ingenico Group (France) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Verifone Holdings, Inc. (United States), First Data Corporation (United States), NCR Corporation (United States) and EVRY ASA (Norway).



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally.



Smart retail, a set of various smart technology such as connectivity, integration, big-data analytics, and IoT that are designed to give the consumer a greater, faster, safer and smarter experience when shopping. It allows the configuration of products and services tailored to individual preferences, and effective, efficient customer communications and retention. Increasing adoption of smartphones have witnessed tremendous growth in the past decade owing to the declining cost, improved standard of living, and Internet ubiquity.



Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In March 2018, Verifone entered into a partnership with Ezetap (India), a software and payment-processing player to meet the needs of India's rapidly evolving and growing payments technology landscape. This partnership enables merchants to quickly and easily adopt both instore and online payments. and In April 2018, EVRY acquired Findwise AB, a leading Nordic provider of advanced search, advanced analytics and big data services. EVRY and Findwise will jointly expand their capabilities to support their customers in unlocking new intelligence and insight as they seek faster and more precise decision-making.



In March 2018, Verifone launched Carbon Mobile 5, a commerce solution that brings mobility, payment, and commerce into one powerful, portable device. Carbon Mobile 5 enables checkout and the ability to run Android apps, such as point-of-sale, loyalty, and inventory management.



California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is passing a law for protection of data in United States which will be effective by January, 2020. It is expected to be country's highest commendable security and privacy law. Also, SEC is taking risk prohibiting steps to overcome breaches in financial sectors specific to public listed companies to increase risk assurance.



Market Trend

- The Growth in Adoption of IoT Technology in Smart Retail Sector



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Smartphones

- Growing Need for Better Customer Services and Shopping Experience

- Decreasing Cost of Electronics Components

- Emergence of New Technologies Creates New Revenues for Retailers



Opportunities

- Increasing Investment in Retail Industry

- Directly Connect With End Users



Restraints

- Data Security and Privacy Concerns With New Advanced Technologies

- High Maintenance of Advanced Computing Systems



Challenges

- Reluctance of Retailers



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Smart Retail market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Global Smart Retail market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Smart Retail market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global Smart Retail Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Smart Retail Market

The report highlights Global Smart Retail market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Smart Retail, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Global Smart Retail Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



