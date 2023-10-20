Smart Retail Market Is Booming Worldwide : NVIDIA, Amazon, Google, Ingenico Group, Intel

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Smart Retail Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Retail market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Intel (United States), NVIDIA (United States), IBM (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Google (United States), Microsoft (United States), Amazon (United States), Par Technology Corporation (United States), SoftBank Robotics Holdings Corp. (Japan), Ingenico Group (France)



Scope of the Report of Smart Retail

Smart retail, a set of various smart technology such as connectivity, integration, big-data analytics, and IoT that are designed to give the consumer a greater, faster, safer and smarter experience when shopping. It allows the configuration of products and services tailored to individual preferences, and effective, efficient customer communications and retention. Increasing adoption of smartphones have witnessed tremendous growth in the past decade owing to the declining cost, improved standard of living, and Internet ubiquity.



In March 2018, Verifone launched Carbon Mobile 5, a commerce solution that brings mobility, payment, and commerce into one powerful, portable device. Carbon Mobile 5 enables checkout and the ability to run Android apps, such as point-of-sale, loyalty, and inventory management.



California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) is passing a law for protection of data in United States which will be effective by January, 2020. It is expected to be countryâ€™s highest commendable security and privacy law. Also, SEC is taking risk prohibiting steps to overcome breaches in financial sectors specific to public listed companies to increase risk assurance.



In March 2018, Verifone entered into a partnership with Ezetap (India), a software and payment-processing player to meet the needs of India's rapidly evolving and growing payments technology landscape. This partnership enables merchants to quickly and easily adopt both instore and online payments.

In April 2018, EVRY acquired Findwise AB, a leading Nordic provider of advanced search, advanced analytics and big data services. EVRY and Findwise will jointly expand their capabilities to support their customers in unlocking new intelligence and insight as they seek faster and more precise decision-making.



The Global Smart Retail Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Visual Marketing, Smart Label, Smart Payment System, Intelligent System, Robotics, Analytics, Other), Technology (Bluetooth, NFC), Solution (Hardware, Software)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Investment in Retail Industry

- Directly Connect With End Users



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Smartphones

- Growing Need for Better Customer Services and Shopping Experience

- Decreasing Cost of Electronics Components

- Emergence of New Technologies Creates New Revenues for Retailers



Market Trend:

- The Growth in Adoption of IoT Technology in Smart Retail Sector



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



