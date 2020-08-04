Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Smart Robots Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Smart Robots Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SoftBank (Japan), IRobot (United States), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Hanson Robotics (Hong Kong), Amazon.com (United States), Honda Motor (Japan), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA ELECTRIC (Japan), ECA (France), OMRON Adept Technologies (United States), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Intuitive Surgical (United States), DeLaval (Sweden), Aethon (United States)



Definition:

A smart robot refers to artificial intelligence (AI) system which learns from its experience and environment and build on its abilities based on that knowledge. Smart robots market has high growth prospects owing to increasing adoption of smart robots in the industrial application such as automotive, electronics, food & beverages. Further, increasing demand from the developing countries and technological advancement in the robotics industry expected to drive the demand for smart robots over the forecasted period.



Market Drivers

- Growing Focus on Industrial Automation

- Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Robots for Professional Services



Market Trend

- Emphasizing On Technological Advancement in the Robotics Industry

- Emergence of AI-Enabled Smart Robots



Market Challenges

- Safety Concerns Associated With Smart Robots



Market Restraints:

- High Manufacturing Cost Associated With Smart Robots



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Application of IoT in Smart Robots

- Rising Demand from the Developing Countries



Market Overview of Global Smart Robots

If you are involved in the Global Smart Robots industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by: Study by Industrial Application (Automotive, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Others), Service Application (Personal (Domestic, Entertainment, Others), Professional (Defense & Security, Field, Medical, Underwater, Logistics, Telepresence, Inspection & Maintenance, Others)), Component (Hardware (Sensor, Actuator, Power Source, Control System/Controller, Others), Software)



If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



