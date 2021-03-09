DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Smart Robots Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The strong penetration of industrial automation and the rising acceptance of autonomous robots for professional services are the major factors contributing to the growth of the smart robots market size. Moreover, the rapid technological developments in the field of robotics and the introduction of advanced technology, including deep learning, machine learning, and the Internet of things (IoT) in smart robots, is further surging the growth of the smart robots market share in terms of revenue. Smart robots consist of artificial intelligence, which allows them to be functional and perform their tasks on their own. Smart robots are being largely utilized for commercial, industrial, and residential applications and are employed in the numerous industrial sector that includes healthcare, automotive, retail, manufacturing, and process industries such as metal and mining, food & beverages, and energy and utilities. All these drivers are further bolstering the demand of the market during the forecast period.



Smart robots are equipped with a high-sensitive industry which monitors the surrounding environment and provides feature like self-correction and self-learning utilizing deep learning technology. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing various growth opportunities for the market. The increasing focus on maintaining social distance and staying at home is widely affecting the total number of the working population, which in turn, is promoting the manufacturers to opt for smart robots to perform the manual tasks generally done by the workers. On the other hand, high initial research and development expenditure and manufacturing costs will hinder the growth of the market.



Smart Robots Market's leading Manufacturers:



- iRobot Corporation

- KUKA AG

- Fanuc Corporation

- ABB Ltd.

- Yaskawa Electric Corporation

- Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

- OTC Daihen, Inc.

- Kawasaki Heavy Industries

- Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

- SoftBank Robotics



Application Segment Drivers



Based on the application, the professional application is predicted to rise at a faster rate over the coming years due to the strong demand for smart robots in the defense and marine industry to prevent the border of the nation. The professional segment includes law enforcement, industrial, defense and security, field & agriculture, logistics management, public relations, healthcare assistance, inspection & maintenance, and others. In addition to this, the rising manufacturing process complexity and miniaturization of semiconductor and electronics equipment are increasing the adoption of AI-enabled smart industrial robots, which will further support the growth of the market.



Smart Robots Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Component:



- Hardware



o Sensor

o Actuator

o Power Source

o Control System

o Others



- Software



Segmentation by Mobility:



- Stationary

- Mobile



Segmentation by End-Use:



- Industrial

- Commercial

- Residential



Segmentation by Application:



- Personal and Domestic



o Companionship

o Education and Entertainment

o Domestic

o Others

? Elderly and Handicap Assistance

? Home Security and Surveillance



- Professional



o Military & Defense

? Spying

? Search and Rescue Operations

? Border Security

? Combat Operations

o Law Enforcement

? Patrolling

? Riot Control

o Public Relations

? Reception Management

? Tour Guidance

? Telepresence

o Logistics Management

? Pick and Place

? Sorting

o Industrial

? Manufacturing

? Material Handling

o Inspection and Maintenance

o Field/Agriculture

o Healthcare Assistance

o Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America

o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



