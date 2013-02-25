Smart Savings with Wind Generators for Home Use

Charlotte, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The need for sustained energy at subsidized rates has been felt by the home consumers globally for quite some time now. Wind generators for home use has entered a new era with many of the small scale industries switching over to the manufacture and assembly of wind turbines that could be easily fitted into homes. At a time when the electricity bills are soaring, an average consumer is interested in how he can cut down on costs. The major factors that influence the selection of wind turbine for homes are their cost, size & weight, average electricity output and the minimal periodical maintenance costs.



The United States and Europe have witnessed a growth of over 26% in the wind generators for home use since 2009. India is expecting a growth rate of over 15% in 2013. Currently China is heading the market in this segment with the production of above 64,000 MW per annum that constitutes 26.3% of the world production. Focus and lot of stress is being given to reducing the size of the turbines at the same time increasing the output.



Wind power for home use depends a lot on the output requirements of homes. In countries of Europe, the local residential people are adopting the usage of Community Windmills by pooling in resources. This is an advantage for the people as they can save on their investments and get a larger output compared to their individual wind turbine generators home.



Community windmills also help in reduced noise pollution which has been a major concern of people’s health. Experts are also working on methods to reduce the levels of noise by bringing in modifications in the design of the wind turbine generators home in the near future.



The governments are also lending a helping hand in this sector very actively. Depending on the norms of the respective government, people can get tax benefits and grants for home wind power generation in many cases. A study of the current market shows an average initial expense of between 3000 and 7,000 USD and an annual maintenance of 200-600 USD. Energy experts are hoping for an increase in the wind generators for home use that would bring prosperity and a clean environment in the near future as well as for the long term.



