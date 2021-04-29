Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Smart Security Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Security Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Security. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bosch Security Systems [United States], Honeywell Security [United States], Axis Communications [Sweden], NICE Systems (Qognify) [United States], Tyco International [Ireland], FLIR System [United States], Hanwha Techwin [South Korea], Schneider Electric [France], S2 Security [United States], Anixter [United States], March Networks [Canada], Genetec [Canada], AxxonSoft [Germany].



Definition:

Smart security is a solution which is used to observe the peopleâ€™s behavior in public places such enterprises, educational institutions, commercial building and similar other utility infrastructure that are vulnerable to attack and damage. This security system works as a preventive tool against criminal activities and data theft. It includes IP surveillance cameras, integrated perimeter intrusion prevention systems, bio-metric access control system and wireless alarm among others.



Market Trend:

Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Video Surveillance Systems

Remote Arming of Home Security Systems

Increasing use of Pocket Drones

Rising Use of Mobile Application Based Services



Market Drivers:

Growing Demand for Public Safety

Rising Crime Rates and Cyber-attack

Growing Urbanization and Infrastructural Development



Opportunities:

Smart City Project in Developing Countries

Growing Automation Across Industries

Increasing Internet Penetration and Digitization



The Global Smart Security Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Smart Intruder Alarms, Intelligent Video Surveillance, Intelligent Video Analytics, Smart Cards, Other), Application (Commercial, Residential, Utility Infrastructure), Services (Support & Maintenance Services, Cloud Services, Consulting Services), Solutions (Surveillance Systems, Critical Infrastructure, Energy Utilities, Ports, Airports & Railways, Bio-metric & Authentication system, Cyber Security)



March 2018 - : Opaq Networks, a network security cloud company, announces acquisition of FourV Systems, maker of GreySpark, which provides business intelligence for managing security operations.

March 2018 - : VMware announces acquisition of E8 Security, a behavior analytics company.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



