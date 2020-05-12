Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The innovative miniaturization trend being increasingly adopted by producers is anticipated to expedite smart sensor market expansion. This trend enables multiple functionalities in a solitary chip, presenting lucrative growth prospects for industry players.



Broadening scope of technological innovations is also paving the way for the advent of digitally proficient smart cities and smart homes. The global smart sensor industry is poised to amass hefty proceeds in the years ahead, owing to the emergence of these technologies.



Smart sensors are gaining massive approval owing to their eco-friendly features like capacity to mitigate carbon emissions, leading to their increasing adoption power plants. The products help optimize various power plant operations and thereby increase overall efficiency.



The Internet of Things revolution worldwide is providing a remarkable impetus to the smart sensor market, the testimony of which is the huge share of USD 20 billion recorded by this industry in 2015. Over the past few years, smart and sustainable technologies have generated a significant momentum in the global business space and the growth chart depicts a linear adoption curve for these devices in the years ahead. In this regard, the government support indeed holds a significant credit in nurturing the expansion of smart sensor industry.



The smart sensor market players are also taking immense interests to gain significant profits from the smart technology investments. One such move in this respect was from General Electric. Earlier this year, the giant announced its plan for smart city development in San Diego. The company would provide sensors to be incorporated on 3200 street lights in the city with an aim to monitor traffic and detect the crime. Some other participants sharing the smart sensor market space are ABB Group Ltd., Atmel Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Robert Bosch AG, and Smart Sensors, Inc.



Looking at the commercial aspect, automotive industry is one of the major sectors propelling smart sensor market share. The sensors are installed in automobiles to regulate the temperature inside the vehicles and optimize the energy consumption by the vehicles. Moreover, the driverless cars which are the next big thing in the automotive business space will further augment the smart sensors industry, attributed to the technology's pivotal role in making these cars truly intelligent. Auto industry giants such as Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volvo, etc. have a strong pipeline for the launch of these smart cars in the coming years.



The exponentially increasing driverless cars industry is itself a testimony to the remarkable growth of the smart sensor market. These smart sensors comprise self-diagnostics and data gathering features that enhance the control, reliability, and interoperability features of the vehicle. Audi, the renowned automotive giant has embedded 16 smart sensors in its Smart Car A7 model, making it one of the chief driverless cars in the luxury car segment. These sensors assist the car in analyzing the surrounding environment with impending dangers, communicating with other vehicles, and navigating the travel route.



Talking about the geographical aspect, Asia Pacific is projected to have a strong foothold in smart sensors market over the coming years. The appreciable economic development of APAC countries such as China, India, and Japan, expanding consumer electronics industry, and efforts toward sustainable energy are the factors driving APAC smart sensor market growth over the years to come.



On grounds of technological advancements, North America is leading the race. This factor is also making the region a leading participant in smart sensor industry. Robust development of smart homes, especially across U.S. and increasing adoption of IOT devices are the chief driving forces behind North America smart sensor market.



With the growing energy sustainability trends and escalating efforts toward development of smart homes and smart cities, the global smart sensor market is poised to witness a strong trajectory roadmap ahead. A report by Global Market Insights, Inc. states that the smart sensor market will cross a revenue of USD 80 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 17% by -2024.



