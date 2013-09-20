Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Smart Solar Market [Communication, RFID, Automation, Metering, Automated Meter Reading, Solar Meter, Intelligrid, Integration and Platform Monitoring, IT & Analytics]: Global Advancements, Trends, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018) ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Smart solar is the advancement in the traditional solar energy system. This class of technology brings improved integration and forecasting, support and communication, control and maintenance, distribution, mitigation and planning capabilities in the delivery systems. The smart solar market research report provides in-depth study of the driving forces, restraints and challenges for this market. It also provides insights into the strategies of key vendors. The report also analyzes global adoption trends and future growth potential across different regions. The key vendors in the smart solar market are First Solar, Sun Power, and Cooper Power Systems.
Smart solar solutions, components and services are helping users to effectively manage energy, by providing innovative ways of monitoring their energy demand. The notable market players providing sophisticated solutions and services in this domain are GE Energy, Schneider Electric, Siemens, HCL Technologies, Itron, Intergraph, and Echelon.
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This report segments the smart solar market by smart solar components, smart solar solutions, and smart solar services, verticals and geographical regions. This research report categorizes the global smart solar market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of smart solar components:
Communication
Automation
Metering
IntelliGrid
Others
On the basis of smart solar solutions:
Automated meter reading
Integration/platform monitoring
IT and analytics
Others
On the basis of smart solar services:
Consulting
Managed and outsourcing services
Demand response
Others
On the basis of verticals:
Utility
Government and public affairs
Education
Healthcare
Construction
Agro-industry Others
On the basis of region:
North America (NA)
Europe (EU)
Middle-East and Africa (MEA)
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Latin America (LA)
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