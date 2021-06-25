Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2021 -- The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Smart Solar Power Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.



Definition:

Smart Solar Power devices employ a broad range of information technology resources to minimize waste and energy costs. These devices are installed in order to improve the operating characteristics of the solar installation and or individual devices to increase performance. This, in turn, increases the efficiency of solar devices. Installation of smart solar power device reduces operations and maintenance costs, maximizing return on investment. Smart solar power is capable of performing grid-supportive functionalities related to voltage, frequency, communications, and controls. It provides grid stability and reliability as to large circuits. These devices are capable of providing a cleaner, safer and more sustainable environment.



Top Players in Smart Solar Power Market are: Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), General Electric (United States), ABB (Switzerland), Huawei (China), HCL Enterprise (India), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Adesto Technologies (United States), Aclara Technologies (United States), Calico Energy (United States)



In July 2019, the state government of Gujarat, India, in its budget announced to launch a new scheme for Solar Rooftop. This scheme will directly benefit more than 2 Lakh families, who will adopt solar in the financial year 2019-20. In this Scheme, beneficiaries will receive a subsidy of 40% for up to 3 kilowatts (kW) system and a subsidy of 20% for a system of 3 kW to 10kW. This scheme will only be available for residential customers. This will boost the solar market in the nation.

In September 2019, Sembcorp Smart Energy Solutions Vietnam (Sembcorp), a subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries announced that it has signed a joint venture agreement with Becamex IDC Corporation (Becamex) and Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park J.V. Co (VSIP). The aim of this partnership was to introduce a new generation of sustainable smart energy solutions to Vietnam.

In January 2017, Aclara Technologies LLC (â€œAclaraâ€) acquired the Smart Grid Solutions (SGS) division of Apex CoVantage, LLC. With this acquisition, Aclara now offers a comprehensive end-to-end solution including installation services and provision of field labor. This new capability enables Aclara to provide full turnkey solutions to utilities that increase their productivity and reduce operating costs.



Smart Solar Power Market Drivers:

- The Emergence of Smart Cities and Green Buildings Is the Key Driver

- High Demand from Solar Farms to Increase Energy Output and Reliability of System

- Increasing Prices of Non-Renewable Energy Sources



Smart Solar Power Market Latest Trends:



Market Opportunity:

- Financial Support by Government Likely To Raise Demand

- Rising Energy Demand and Declining Non-Renewable Energy Sources

- The Emergence of Solar Powered Cars Likely To Raise Demand

- Sustainability Issues Is Leading To Increased Green Energy Demand



Market Challenges:



The Global Smart Solar Power Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Utility, Government & Public Affairs, Automotive, Healthcare, Agro-Industry, Construction, Residential, Others), Components (Automation, Metering, Communication, IntelliGrid, Others), Solutions (Network Monitoring, Meter Data Management, Analytics, SCADA, Remote Metering, Asset Management, Others)



Key Strategic Developments in Smart Solar Power Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.



The Smart Solar Power Industry is severely competitive and fragmented due to the existence of various established players taking part in different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors operating in the Smart Solar Power market is profiled based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



