Smart Space Market Is Booming Worldwide with Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

Smart spaces are the physical environment equipped with the technology. The monitors and sensors are installed which enables humans to interact with technological systems. These spaces are beneficial for professional productivity, increase in energy efficiency, and simplify complex processes. The smart spaces includes buildings and vehicles which reports locations, performance and maintenance needs.



In June 2019, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SILCA) Has Launched Smart Office Setup Which Features Latest Pro AV technology.

In February 2019, Posiflex group has announced to display its product portfolio which includes connected retail solutions to European market.



Major & Emerging Players in Smart Space Market:-

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (United States), Toshiba (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Erricson (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States)



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Smart Homes, Work spaces, Hotels, Hospitals, Malls, Others), Application (Energy management and optimisation services, Emergency management, Security management, Others), Components (Solutions, Services (Managed, Professional)), On premise type (Commercial, Residential, Others)



Market Trends:

Proliferation of Advanced Technologies Such as Artificial Technologies and Internet of Things



Opportunities:

Penetration of Smart Technologies in Public Spaces

Increasing Smart Cities Initiatives



Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of smart devices is fueling the market growth. The devices such as smartphones, watches, and other wearable devices are being used by the consumers. These devices are enhancing the lifestyle of the individuals and increases productivity. Hence, the advantages are contributing to smart spaces market.



Challenges:

Privacy Concerns may hamper the Market Growth



