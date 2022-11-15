Smart Speaker Market in Asia Pacific to Grow to USD 2.8 Billion by 2025

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Smart Speaker Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by IVA (Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, DuerOS, Ali Genie), Component (Hardware (Speaker Driver, Connectivity IC, Processor, Audio IC, Memory, Power IC, Microphone) and Software), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", the smart speaker market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow from USD 1 billion in 2020 to USD 2.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2020 to 2025.



Major factors driving the smart speaker market growth in the Asia Pacific region are the increasing number of smart homes and rising disposable income, the proliferation of internet services, and rapid internet penetration.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44984088



The Asia Pacific smart speaker market for smart home applications is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period.



The smart home is the major application of smart speakers owing to their features and usability. Smart speakers can control smart devices with the user's voice, thus making day-to-day tasks easy. With a voice command, the user can control all smart devices by connecting the device to the Internet. APAC's overall smart home market has high growth potential, primarily driven by strong economic growth, rising population, and rapid urbanization, leading to a sophisticated infrastructure. Furthermore, the significant share of Japan and South Korea in the market in APAC can be attributed to their leading position in terms of technological advancements in smart homes. However, the market in China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising automation demand for a large number of new and existing residential projects.



The Asia Pacific smart speaker market for Alexa, Google Assistant, DuerOS, and AliGenie intelligent virtual assistant are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific smart speaker market for Alexa, Google Assistant, DuerOS, and AliGenie are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Alexa is a highly preferred voice assistant for smart speakers in the Asia Pacific region. Alexa smart speakers are offered by companies such as Onkyo (Japan), Pioneer

Electronics (Japan), Sonos (US), Harman International (US), Altec Lansing (US), Lenovo (US), Invoxia (France), and Ultimate Ears (US), which have strong distribution networks in Asia Pacific region. DuerOS and AliGenie are the major IVA being adopted in China for the smart speaker market.



India is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the smart speaker market from 2020 to 2025



The growth of the smart speaker market in India can be mainly attributed to demographic factors such as the young urban population, shifting consumer landscape, and high adoption of consumer electronics; and economic factors such as the increase in per capita income and consumer spending capacity. India has a small market for smart speakers with high sales potential. The country has the world's largest youth (up to 25 years) population and is considered one of the fastest-growing economies globally. Hence, increasing Internet penetration, smartphone usage growth, and consumer spending power will drive this market. It is one of the fastest-growing markets for consumer electronics; thus, key players such as Google and Apple are also launching their products in India to increase their market share.



Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44984088



Key Players in the Market

The key players operating in the Asia Pacific smart speaker market are Baidu (China), Alibaba (China), Xiaomi (China), Lenovo (China), Samsung (South Korea), Onkyo Corp. (Japan), Sony Corp. (Japan), and LG Electronics (South Korea), among others.