Smart Speaker Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Google, Harman, Avnera

Key Players in This Report Include:

Apple (United States, Google (United States), Bose (United States), Harman (United States), Sony (Japan), Pioneer (Japan), Onkyo (Japan), LG Electronics (South Korea), Altec Lansing (United States), Avnera (United States)



According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Speaker market to witness a CAGR of 31.44% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, Others (Commercial and Automotive)) by Type (Single Room, Double-Room, Multi-Room) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)



Definition:

smart speaker is a wireless speaker which is equipped with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other wireless protocols and powered by a virtual assistant. It is mainly driven by artificial intelligence. These speakers are the latest technological innovation dominating the consumer technology market and are activated by a voice command to perform different tasks such as listening to music and online shopping. The growing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and connected devices provides huge opportunity in the growth of the very market due to the reduction in computing costs and growing Wi-Fi connectivity.



Market Trends:

- Growing trend of personalization



Market Drivers:

- Rapid proliferation of multifunctional devices

- Increasing number of smart homes in both developed and developing economies



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products

- Soaring focus of companies on enhancing customer experience



Major Highlights of the Smart Speaker Market report released by HTF MI



Market Breakdown by Applications: Smart Home, Smart Office, Consumer, Others (Commercial and Automotive)



Market Breakdown by Types: Single Room, Double-Room, Multi-Room



Global Smart Speaker market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @



