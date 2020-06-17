Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- The smart speaker market is predicted to showcase an escalating growth graph pertaining to a robust increase in the number of smart homes and the surging demand for personalization. Indeed, most of the early adopters of these devices are educated, affluent millennials, though smart speakers are also gaining interest from other demographic groups like the young gen X and children. The devices allow for a higher level of personalization which appeals to customers, thereby impelling the growth of smart speaker market.



Smart Speaker Market is set to exceed USD 30 billion by 2024 owing to the several benefits of these devices such as the ability to communicate with other devices and keeping users connected to the internet. For instance, these devices can perform a range of tasks such as giving information, sharing audio files, and provide on-command to other connected devices. The increasing penetration of IoT technology and the adoption of connected devices will boost the smart speaker market growth in the next six years. The increasing popularity of connected devices to perform domestic tasks, such as controlling lights and security doors, through single devices is fueling the industry demand. The integration of these devices with connected households will propel the industry growth.



Increasing security threats related to these devices are expected to threaten the smart speaker market growth as these devices are equipped with intelligent virtual assistants, who listen to the users when activated using certain commands. These continuously-activated devices listen to the personal and confidential data of the users. Several security threats and incidents have occurred that have encouraged the players to improve the security of these systems.



Rapidly-advancing technology is challenging the older devices and making the old devices obsolete. On the manufacturer's side, the voice assistants offer a limited range of languages such as English, Japanese, and German. This will hamper the demand for these devices in Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the MEA, thereby challenging the smart speaker market.



The Siri-enabled smart speaker market is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the large popularity of Apple devices among the consumers. Superior sound quality as compared to the other speakers is adding to the increased shipments of these devices. Furthermore, the compatibility of these devices with the iOS is expected to propel the industry growth due to the large-scale adoption of iOS-enabled smartphones.



The Asia Pacific smart speaker market is expected to gain momentum over the forecast time span owing to the increasing penetration of IoT and connected technology. The region has witnessed an upsurge in the wireless infrastructure developments. By the end of 2016, there were 2.7 billion unique mobile subscribers in the region, accounting for more than half of mobile subscribers, particularly in India and China. With the penetration of 5G networks in the region, the penetration of intelligent devices is expected to increase, thus propelling the smart speaker market growth.



The key vendors in the smart speaker market include: Apple, Inc., Baidu, Google, Inc., Lenovo, Onkyo, and Panasonic Corporation. The players in the industry are continuously innovating to differentiate the nature of their offerings.



