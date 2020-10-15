Smart Speakers Market Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2020 to 2030

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- Smart Speakers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change Including: 1) By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa; Google Assistant; Siri; Cortana; Others 2) By Application: Smart Home; Smart Office; Consumer; Others 3) By End User: Personal; Commercial 4) By Distribution Channel: Online; Offline Covering: Amazon, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; Xiaomi; Alibaba Group Holding Limited; Sonos. Inc.



Major players in the smart speakers market are Amazon, Inc., Apple, Inc., Xiaomi, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Sonos. Inc., Harman International, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, ONKYO CORPORATION, and Panasonic Corporation.



The global smart speakers market is expected to grow from $5.5 billion in 2019 and to $5.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 3%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $11 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 24.5%.



Inquire here to avail discount on this report:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059322/smart-speakers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change-including-1-by-intelligent-virtual-assistant-amazon-alexa-google-assistant-siri-cortana-others-2-by-application-smart-home-smart-office-consumer-others-3-by-end-user-personal-commercial-4-by-distribution-channel-online-offline-covering-amazon-inc-apple-inc-xiaomi-alibaba-group-holding-limited-sonos-inc/inquiry?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



The smart speakers market consists of sales of smart speakers and related products that include Bluetooth-, Wi-Fi-enabled and wireless devices which are integrated with virtual assistant device powered by artificial intelligence. The smart speakers market consists of revenue generated through the sales of speakers with virtual assistant intelligence such as Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, and Cortana, among others which are distributed through online or offline channels to personal and commercial users for smart home, smart office, automotive, commercial and more applications. The companies involved in the smart speakers market are engaged in designing, manufacturing, producing artificial intelligence assisted speakers which are activated with one 'hot word' using voice recognition systems to perform wide range of wireless activities.



North America was the largest region in the smart speakers market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the smart speakers market in 2019.



In November 2019, Sonos a US-based leading sound experience brand which allows it's customers to listen better by giving access to their favourite content by controlling as they wish announced the acquisition of Snips for $37.5 million. The deal will benefit Sonos by improving the voice experience of Sonos with the addition of Intellectual Property of Snips and benefit Snips by taking it's France technologies to international customers. Snips is a US-based private-by-design voice technology company which uses artificial intelligence integrated in connected devices.



Order a Copy of This Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/06022059322?mode=su?Mode=54



Apart from increasing consumer preference for smart speakers the major drawback thats concerning the market is the data privacy and security. These devices have access to the personal information stored in Gmail like contact details, bank details, login credentials which raise security issues. The devices of a smart home have access to sensitive data like videos, photos, personal information which can be accessed and operated from anywhere. In 2019, a survey conducted in US states that smart speaker non-users are more concerned about data and privacy reasons like hacking risk (63%), smart speakers are always listening (55%) and monitoring by government (40%) when compared with 2017 which were 41%, 36% and 34% respectively. When compared with smart speaker users, they also agreed with the above data and privacy issues similarly. These issues may hinder the market growth if appropriate development in security concerns are not addressed.



Virtual assistant devices are powered by artificial intelligence which offer ultimate luxury to the owner. They keep on listening to the command, analyze the needs and performs the task when necessary. The Amazon Echo with smart assistant Alexa can be activated with voice command of one hot word Alexa. Siri, the Apple voice assistant provides hands-free activation with deep integration technology and high quality virtual surround sound and exhibits features like setting timer, managing calendar events and more. Google assistant activated with Ok Google provides instant access to all of the Google services and the data associated with the Google account. In 2019, a survey states that Amazon Alexa/Echo dominates the US market with 70% market share followed by Google home with 25% and Apple HomePod with 5% which was largely because of the high sales of entry-level devices like Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot with reasonable price. The proliferation of virtual assistance is, in turn, driving the smart speaker market.



With increasing consumer preference for technologically advanced products there is a rise in penetration of smartphones and smart devices. The enhanced personal use of smart devices points at integration of smart devices with devices such as smart lightbulbs, thermostats, and TVs. The consumer interest in technologically advanced products has resulted in 205 million installed smart speakers in 2019 from 114 million units in 2018 and is expected to reach 325 million by 2020. In 2019, Amazon could integrate LIDAR technology into Amazon Echo through which it will be able to recognize hand gestures, type of food, and even the clothes being worn. In India, in 2019 the total number of smartphones users are 502.2 million which increased from 2017 which was 468 million users and the smartphones market is expected to gain 859 million users by 2022. Regional manufacturers are being encouraged to produce innovative and advanced products with customer interest to accept and adopt emerging technology which is expected to drive the market.



Browse Full Report at:



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/06022059322/smart-speakers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change-including-1-by-intelligent-virtual-assistant-amazon-alexa-google-assistant-siri-cortana-others-2-by-application-smart-home-smart-office-consumer-others-3-by-end-user-personal-commercial-4-by-distribution-channel-online-offline-covering-amazon-inc-apple-inc-xiaomi-alibaba-group-holding-limited-sonos-inc?source=Releaswire&Mode=54



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Smart Speakers Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Browse Related Reports:



Global And Japan Waterproof Speakers Market Insights, Forecast To 2026



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10092346967/global-and-japan-waterproof-speakers-market-insights-forecast-to-2026/inquiry?mode=54



Global Wireless Computer Speakers Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10082341290/global-wireless-computer-speakers-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery/inquiry?mode=54



Global Low-Frequency Speakers Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery



https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10082340711/global-low-frequency-speakers-market-research-report-with-opportunities-and-strategies-to-boost-growth-covid-19-impact-and-recovery/inquiry?mode=54



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



About MarketInsightsReports

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc.MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.