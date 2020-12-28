Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Smart Stethoscope Market



As the advanced digital versions of conventional stethoscopes, smart stethoscopes are gaining significant traction across the global healthcare sector. The smart/electronic stethoscopes are equipped with active acoustics that enables noise cancellation and sound capture, thus, helping in the accurate diagnosis of pneumonia. Its digital sensing technology aids in the early detection of cardiac and pulmonary disorders.



Prominent Players Profiled in the Smart Stethoscope Market:



3M

Think Labs Medical, LLC

Sensi Cardiac

Contec Medical Systems

Eko Devices

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals

Qufu Longer Care Meditech Limited

Welch Allyn

American Diagnostic Corporation

eKuore

Cardionics

HD Medical Group

Clinicloud, Inc.

Others



Market Drivers



The global healthcare industry has increasingly been adopting advanced digital technologies that facilitate early disease diagnosis. The global market expansion is mainly attributed to the increasing caseload of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, rising infant mortality due to pulmonary diseases like pneumonia and COPD, the surging adoption of digital stethoscopes (especially in developing regions with less availability of advanced medical imaging options), growing usage in homecare settings, the burgeoning need for technological advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and the growing awareness of the benefits offered by electronic stethoscopes, such as user-friendliness and cost-efficiency. Unlike their traditional counterparts, the smart stethoscopes have an LED display and a battery case and indicate the battery status, volume control, and heart rate. Hence, such advanced features have bolstered their adoption worldwide, thereby spurring market growth.



Type



Wireless Stethoscope

Wired Stethoscope



Applications



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others



Key Objectives of the Smart Stethoscope Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Smart Stethoscope Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans.



Geographical Scenario



North America is projected to hold the largest market share over the forecast years, owing to the increasing rate of technological enhancements in medicine, easy availability of advanced medical equipment, the presence of ultra-modern healthcare infrastructure, and the augmented spending on healthcare. Moreover, the region is home to several globally recognized medical equipment manufacturers, including 3M, Cardionics, American Diagnostic Corporation, and Welch Allyn. Hence, this is a key parameter behind market growth in the region, led by the U.S. and Canada.



