Smart Strategies for Hiring a Terrific Budget DJ

Syracuse, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Recent economic instability has given rise to the need for companies and individuals to maintain tighter budgets leading to a huge drop in availability of funds for entertainment. Regardless, the need for good entertainment will never disappear, so it’s important to find the best at the lowest price. Whether you’re organizing a corporate or school event, coordinating a wedding or hosting a party, hiring a budget DJ can be the wisest decision you make. Here are a few smart strategies to help you hire the best:



Strategy #1 – Think Local. Gas prices are rising dramatically thereby increasing travel costs for most mobile DJs. The closer a DJ lives to the location of your event, the more likely the overall cost to hire them will be lower. Finding a great selection of local DJs is easy when you consult a reputable agency. All the best agencies will have websites that allow you to search for DJs by location.



Strategy #2 – Know Exactly What You Are Looking For. When most people think of DJs, they think of the person who stands behind a booth and spins records while people dance. But DJs can do so much more than that, including serving as emcees. Make a list of services you will need a DJ to perform and consult agencies that work with DJs who specifically offer those services. For example, if you are hosting a party with karaoke, there are DJs who specialize in this service, consistently updating and maintaining extensive karaoke music collections. There are also DJs adept at hosting trivia games, video jocks and even DJs who do nothing more than provide announcements at events.



Strategy #3 – Stick to What You Can Afford. It’s tempting to want to splurge on extra services that you may want, but don’t need. For example, if you’re hosting an event where the DJ will be serving predominantly as emcee, you won’t have to worry about them bringing complicated equipment like turntables ideal for mixing and scratching, disco balls or LED lights that swirl across a dance floor. A DJ with a nice set of speakers, an excellent microphone and a laptop would be sufficient in this case. Only pay for what you need at a price you can afford. All the best agency websites will let you narrow your search down by price point and all of their DJs will know how to provide you with the best entertainment experience focused on you and the needs of your event.



Strategy #4 – Get it in Writing. You don’t want any nasty surprises when it comes time to pay your DJ. At least a couple weeks before the event, draw up a contract that specifically states the services the DJ will provide and the full amount you and your DJ have agreed upon. Both parties must sign this contract and abide by its terms. Doing so will not only cut costs, but alleviate headaches after the event has concluded.



Websites like 1-800-DISC JOCKEY (800dj.com) makes finding several DJ profiles within your budget easier. You can select your list of djs by your budget range, types of music you want, level of interactivity, languages spoken, optional services and experience.



Follow all of these smart strategies and hiring a terrific budget DJ will be a snap!



