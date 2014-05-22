Smart Style Bathrooms Launches Educational Campaign Focusing on Bathroom Renovation

Perth, Western Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Bathroom renovation specialist Smart Style Bathrooms announced the commencement of an ongoing educational initiative. Through a variety of media appearances and other outlets, the company will work to awaken homeowners in the area to the many possibilities and advantages of bathroom remodeling. The company's focus on personalized, top-quality service has made it the most trusted of its sort in the Perth region, and its newly launched program will help to spread awareness of its capabilities to even more homeowners.



"Since my first project in Bassendean," company founder Cameron Slater said, "I've loved the feeling of pride that comes with completing the perfect bathroom renovation. Even today, having become one of the leaders in Perth, Smart Style Bathrooms strives to make every project our best yet." Studies have found that most Australians spend at least three hours per week in their bathrooms. Despite this fact, many make bathroom renovations a relatively low priority when considering home improvement possibilities. In fact, however, a properly planned and conducted bathroom renovation is often one of the most satisfying and rewarding improvements homeowners can arrange for.



"We work closely with all of our clients to ensure that we understand and satisfy their particular needs," Slater continued, "and we don't have a sales force to get in the way. Our clients deal directly with the people who will do the work, and that makes a big difference in the results." Most homes in the area are equipped with bathrooms which are designed to be of adequate service to the widest-possible array of people. By having their bathrooms customized to their particular needs, homeowners can easily and inexpensively enjoy more pleasant, efficient use of these facilities. In addition, high-quality bathroom renovations contribute directly to greater resale value for homes, making them valuable investments for many.



"With such a long record of thrilled customers, many of whom come to wish they had used our services even sooner," Slater concluded, "we're confident that many more in the Perth area would benefit from our work. Our present educational campaign will help to alert locals to the opportunities we have to offer." Smart Style Bathrooms' focus on quality and personalized service sets it apart from many other companies in the area, a majority of which pursue volume of work instead. The company's customers invariably appreciate the results of these principles, a fact which has allowed it to become the most widely recommended renovator in the area. By seeking to raise awareness of its own services, detailed at http://www.smartstylebathrooms.com.au/our-services.html, and of the benefits of bathroom renovation in general, Smart Style Bathrooms hopes to help even more people better enjoy their bathrooms and homes.



About Smart Style Bathrooms

Launched with the goal of providing top-quality, personalized bathroom renovation services, Smart Style Bathrooms is the most-trusted such specialist in the Perth area. Founder and leader Cameron Slater works directly with customers to ensure that they receive the best possible bathrooms for their needs and strives to make each project as satisfying and pride-inspiring as the company's first.