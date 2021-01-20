Smart Tech May Help Avoid Pricey Insurance Claims

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Insurance companies have noted what smart home systems can do in keeping homes safe. As a result of high-resolution cameras and cutting-edge sensors, the technology helps reduce the likelihood that a small issue can lead to a big payout. Burglars, fire, and even earthquakes are a couple of examples of how this technology can aid. As smart software offers near-instant warnings, the damages are small, meaning lawsuits do not need to be just as high because of minimal injury as compared to significant damage. In exchange, insurance companies win and homeowners may avoid likely long lawsuits or, worse, a denial of claims.



There may be a situation in which a homeowner may have to deal with insurance companies denying a claim or failing to provide adequate funds for damages. If issues arise with an insurer or support in dealing with a claim is needed, the law firm of Alonso Pérez LLP can help.



