Smart Tech Sets Up the Life Sciences Sector for Industry 4.0

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/22/2021 -- Advancements in technology are creating significant opportunities across the life sciences sector to streamline and optimize the way that existing workflows are handled. In an area like quality control there is a huge amount of change incoming that could have an impact across the sector. Tech such as automation, digitization and online testing forms the basis of a new approach to quality control that is seriously smart. Experts are predicting that these technologies could potentially revolutionize the way that quality is handled even in the next five to 10 years. Integrating advanced analytics, automation and robotics has the potential to boost productivity by between 50% and 100% and there are also many benefits in terms of reducing errors and improving quality and compliance. Currently, many large organizations lack the granular performance and costing data to be able to implement such changes on a large scale - but the shift is coming.



For those in quality careers in USA there are many different aspects to consider when it comes to the landscape of a future in this sector. EPM Scientific is a leading specialist recruiter to the life sciences industry with a wealth of experience in quality careers in USA, able to provide expert support and insight to those looking to take career-defining next steps in an increasingly complex industry. The firm's expertise also extends to many other fields within life sciences, including medical affairs, medical communications, safety/pharmacovigilance, legal and compliance and commercial. Working with a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, EPM Scientific is able to support talented people and also provide options for organizations keen to recruit for resilience and growth. The firm knows that talent drives progress and so invests heavily in its own people too, consistently training consultants who also work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies.



EPM Scientific has a presence that extends across the USA to key locations including New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This robust international reach allows the firm to connect people and businesses with the best opportunities and to help ensure that the right connections are being made across the industry. Over the years EPM Scientific has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and works with enterprises, from innovative SMEs to well established multinationals. The firm's enduring popularity comes from a commitment to reimagining the process of recruitment to make it more effective for all those involved. There are currently many different roles available via EPM Scientific, including Analytical Associate Director, Manager [Clinical Supply Operations] and Senior Account Supervisor https://www.epmscientific.com .



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.