Smart Textile Market - Industry Growth, Analysis, Business Trends with Forecast to 2030

The demand for smart textile is also rising due to its expanding base of applications in end-use industries such as fashion & entertainment, medical, defense & military, automotive, and sports. Moreover, the growing integration of wearable technologies, rising disposable income & standard of living, increasing adoption of smart textiles for medical purposes, and growing popularity of smart textiles among youngsters are some of the other factors driving market growth.



Some of the prominent players in the smart textile market:



Google, AiQ Smart Clothing, Interactive Wear AG, Schoeller Textil AG, Sensoria Inc, OTEX Specialty Narrow Fabrics, Noble Biomaterials, Inc., Ohmatex A/S, Bally Ribbon Mills, Noble Biomaterials, Inc. and WearTech Therapeutics, Inc., among others.



Smart textiles are majorly categorized into three types - passive smart, active smart, and ultra-smart. Passive smart textiles can only sense, active smart textiles can sense & respond and ultra-smart textiles can sense, react, and adapt according to environmental conditions. New product launches and technological advancements in smart textile market is driving market growth. Moreover, increasing investment for research & development activities and collaborations between textiles based companies & technology providers are some of the other factors propelling market growth.



Classification of Smart Textiles



Passive smart textiles:



The first generations of smart textiles, which provide additional feature in a passive mode i.e. irrespective of the change in the environment. For example, a highly insulating coat would remain insulating to the same degree irrespective of the outside temperature. Wide range of capabilities, including anti-microbial, antiodour, anti-static, bullet proof are the other examples.



Active smart textiles:



The second generation has both actuators and sensors. Textiles which adapt their functionality to changing environment automatically are active smart textiles. Active smart textiles are shape memory, chameleonic, water-resistant and vapor permeable (hydrophilic/ nonporous), heat storage, thermo regulated, vapor absorbing, and heat evolving fabric and electrically heated suits.



Ultra smart textiles:



Very smart textiles are the third generation of smart textiles, which can sense, react and adopt themselves to environmental conditions or stimuli. A very smart or intelligent textile essentially consists of a unit, which works like the brain, with cognition, reasoning and activating capacities. The production of very smart textiles is now a reality after a successful marriage of traditional textiles and clothing technology with other branches of science like material science, structural mechanics, sensor and actuator technology, advance processing technology, communication, artificial intelligence, biology etc.



