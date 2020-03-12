Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Increasing shift towards an online platform to fuel demand in the global Smart Toys market. The market has been witnessing the development of new technology. Fortune Business Insights has announced publishing of a report, titled "Smart Toys Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Forecast till 2026".



Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/smart-toys-market-100337



"Key players are expected to emphasize integrating Artificial Intelligence in the system. This is anticipated to propel the growth in the global Smart Toys market," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.



Top Players List:



The Lego Group

Mattel Inc.

Hasbro

Indiegogo

Jakks Pacific

Kids II

Leapfrog

Playmobil

Dash Robotics

Bots Alive

Peguino Ltd.

Dream International

KNEX Industries Inc.

Konami Corporation



Integration of internet of things with the system is a major factor anticipated to fuel the demand in the market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Additionally, the rising adoption of e-financial services is expected to boost the global market.



Major Segments Mentioned:



By Technology

By Distribution Channel

By Geography



On the contrary, high cost associated with upgraded technology is a factor that may restrain the global Smart Toys market.



Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/smart-toys-market-100337



Regional Analysis:



North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



As stated in the report, North America held a significant share in the market in 2017. The region is expected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period. Owing to intense research and development taking place in the region for IoT integration in the system is likely to enable the growth in the region. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness promising growth owing to the rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in nations such as India and China.



The report also offers insights on the key players operating in the global Smart Toys market.



Major Table of Content for Smart Toys Market:



Introduction

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Key Insights

Global Smart Toys Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

North America Smart Toys Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Europe Smart Toys Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Asia Pacific Smart Toys Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Middle East and Africa Smart Toys Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Latin America Smart Toys Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Competitive Landscape

Company Profile

Conclusion



Complete Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/smart-toys-market-100337