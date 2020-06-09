Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Smart Toys Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Toys Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Toys. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Dream International (China), Jakks Pacific (United States), Hasbro Inc. (United States), Kid ii Inc. (United States), Playmobil (United States), The Lego Group (Denmark), Mattel Inc. (United States), KNEX Industries Inc. (United States), Konami Corporation (Japan) and Leapfrog Entertainment (United States).



Smart toys consists of its own intelligence and behaves as per the pattern. These smart toys are connected to the internet or cloud. The smart toys enhances the skills of the children and also improves the professional skills such as coding, programming and engineering. In addition, it is also used for the education and learning purpose. Moreover, the smart toys are installed with speech recognition and speech synthesizers which are implemented in software and hardware. Hence, these are increasing the demand of smart toys.



Market Drivers

- Rising Concerns of Children Spending Time of Digital Devices is leading to Increase in Promotion of Smart Toys

- Increasing Popularity of Smart Toys among the Children



Market Trend

- Rising usage of augmented reality in toys is increasing the demand. The augmented reality helps in improvement of analytical and reasoning skills of children. The companies are looking to launch the AR based toys such as AR activity box sets. Hence, the rising usage of technology will further fuel the demand of smart toys in upcoming years.



Restraints

- High Costs Associated with the Smart Toys Due to the Involvement of Technology

- Security and Privacy Concerns May Affect the Market Growth



Opportunities

- Increasing Disposable Income in Emerging Economies

- Technological Advancements in Smart Toys



The Global Smart Toys Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Screen less toys, App-enabled mechanical toys, Voice or image recognition toys, Health-tracking toys or wearable, Toys-to-life, Puzzles and building games), End Users (Toddlers, Pre-Schoolers, School-going, Stripling), Distribution Channel (Online Market, Specialty Stores, Toy Shops, Others), Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, RFID)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



