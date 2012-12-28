New Transportation market report from Markets and Markets: "Smart Transportation Market - By Solutions (Ticketing Management, Parking Management, Passenger Information, Traffic Management), Services (Traditional, Advanced, Software) Worldwide Analysis And Forecasts (2012 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- The report on smart transportation report consists of the opportunity analysis of technology adoption across all solution and services market. The report focuses on estimating and forecasting the market potential of the major sub-segments of transportation, which are ticketing management, parking management & guidance, passenger information, integrated supervision, and traffic management. The report also covers the market potential for the services industry catering to smart transportation. These services include traditional services, advanced services, and software services, covering new technologies such as business analytics and cloud computing. The report also focuses on technologies & standards and analyzes market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities, along with a study on key players, and the competitive outlook.
The smart transportation market is also segmented based on regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) + Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The market forecasts are provided for each region from 2012 to 2018. The Smart transportation market report profiles leading companies such as Accenture, Affiliated Computer Services Inc, Alstom SA, Cisco Systems Inc, Cubic, ESRI, GE Transportation, IBM, Indra, Ineo, Kapsch, LG CNS, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Thales.
The market of Smart Transportation market in 2012 is estimated to be $26.70 billion. This market is expected to reach $102.31 billion by 2018, at a CAGR of 23.6% between 2013 and 2018. Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and CIS + Eastern Europe are the growing markets of 45.8%, 39.1%, and 31.4% respectively from 2013 to 2018.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global smart transportation market on the basis of solutions such as ticketing management systems, parking management & guidance systems, passenger information systems, integrated supervision systems, and traffic management Systems. The report also covers main services, geographies and associated markets to them.
Markets covered
The smart transportation market is expected to have exponential demand in the upcoming future. This demand is opening a segmented market for smart transportation.
On the basis of Solutions
The market by solutions is classified into ticketing management systems, parking management & guidance systems, passenger information systems, integrated supervision systems, & traffic management systems.
On the basis of Services
The market by services is classified Traditional Services, Advanced Services, and Software Services.
On the basis of Geography
The report segments the market geographically into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, CIS + Eastern Europe, APAC, and MEA
