Smart transportation is an array of technologies that helps to achieve a goal of efficient energy management, improve the quality of life and safety of urban citizens. Though, the technological infrastructure across the world is growing at significant pace, the emerging countries still needs substantial development in the area of smart transportation and networking infrastructure. The European Commission has put forward an investment plan worth USD 13 billion in the transport infrastructure for 276 transport projects, selected under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).



Smart Transportation Market Study by Type (Ticketing Management System, Parking Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System), Application (Autonomous/driverless vehicles, Route information and route guidance, Shared mobility, Transit hubs, Video management, Others), Transportation Mode (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Maritime)



Rise in traffic congestions owing to increase in number of vehicles across the world

Smooth flow of traffic and time saving in commutation of vehicles



Surging demand of autonomous vehicles in various developed economies such as United States, United Kingdom, France and others

Encourages the development and promotion of green fuels



Lack of standardized regulatory framework for energy sectors



The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have significantly affecting the Infrastructure in overall market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. Know more with latest edition of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Smart Transportation Market Study; Early buyers will receive 20% customization free on report.



Geographically, this report is segmented into some key Regions, with manufacture, depletion, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of COVID-19 Outbreak- Smart Transportation in these regions, from 2012 to 2026 (forecast), covering China, USA, Europe, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia & South America and its Share (%) and CAGR for the forecasted period 2019 to 2026.



Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report COVID-19 Outbreak- Smart Transportation matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.



Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the COVID-19 Outbreak- Smart Transportation Market report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.



Chapter 1 COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Smart Transportation Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type [, transactional services, communicative services & informative services]

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown (Revenue & Volume)

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

Chapter 8 Manufacturers, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 11 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 12 Conclusions & Appendix



