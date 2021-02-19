Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Smart Transportation Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Transportation Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Transportation Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Accenture, Alstom, Cisco System, Cubic, General Electric, Indra Sistema, IBM, Kapsch, LG CNS, Conduent Inc., Trimble, TomTom, Hitachi



Smart transportation is an array of technologies that helps to achieve a goal of efficient energy management, improve the quality of life and safety of urban citizens. Though, the technological infrastructure across the world is growing at significant pace, the emerging countries still needs substantial development in the area of smart transportation and networking infrastructure. The European Commission has put forward an investment plan worth USD 13 billion in the transport infrastructure for 276 transport projects, selected under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).



Smart Transportation Market Segmentation: by Type (Ticketing Management System, Parking Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System), Application (Autonomous/driverless vehicles, Route information and route guidance, Shared mobility, Transit hubs, Video management, Others), Transportation Mode (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Maritime)



Surging demand of autonomous vehicles in various developed economies such as United States, United Kingdom, France and others

Encourages the development and promotion of green fuels

Rise in traffic congestions owing to increase in number of vehicles across the world

Smooth flow of traffic and time saving in commutation of vehicles

Lack of standardized regulatory framework for energy sectors



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Smart Transportation Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



