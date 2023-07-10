NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2023 -- A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Global Smart Transportation Market Outlook to 2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Smart Transportation market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Smart Transportation Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development.



Smart transportation is an array of technologies that helps to achieve a goal of efficient energy management, improve the quality of life and safety of urban citizens. Though, the technological infrastructure across the world is growing at significant pace, the emerging countries still needs substantial development in the area of smart transportation and networking infrastructure. The European Commission has put forward an investment plan worth USD 13 billion in the transport infrastructure for 276 transport projects, selected under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF).



Accenture (Ireland), Alstom (France), Cisco System (United States), Cubic (United States), General Electric (United States), Indra Sistema (Spain), IBM (United States), Kapsch (Austria), LG CNS (South Korea), Conduent Inc. (United States), Trimble (United States), TomTom (Netherlands), Hitachi (Japan)



Global Smart Transportation the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Smart Transportation Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain.



by Type (Ticketing Management System, Parking Management System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System), Application (Autonomous/driverless vehicles, Route information and route guidance, Shared mobility, Transit hubs, Video management, Others), Transportation Mode (Airways, Roadways, Railways, Maritime)



Rise in traffic congestions owing to increase in number of vehicles across the world

Smooth flow of traffic and time saving in commutation of vehicles



Surging demand of autonomous vehicles in various developed economies such as United States, United Kingdom, France and others

Encourages the development and promotion of green fuels



Surging government focus on reducing greenhouse gas emission and curbing alarming levels of traffic congestion

Rise in demand of efficient transportation and networks worldwide



In January 2019, Cubic Corporation announced the acquisition of GRIDSMART Technologies Inc., a market-leading, technology-driven business with a differentiated video tracking offering in the Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) market.



Geographically World Global Smart Transportation markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Smart Transportation markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.



In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Smart Transportation Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.



