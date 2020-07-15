Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Smart Transportation System' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Accenture plc (Ireland), Alstom SA (France), Cisco System Inc. (United States), GE Transportation (United States), IBM Corp. (United States), Indra Sistemas SA (Spain), Kapsch TrafficCom AG (Austria), Schneider Electric Co. (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Thales Group (France).



Smart transportation system is defined as the technology, application or platform, which provide innovative services involving different modes of transport & traffic management. Various advantages of using a smart transportation system such as how much time taken to reach a particular destination, information regarding daily commuters about public buses & timings, checking seat availability in bus & train, the density of passengers inside the bus, prior information about traffic, among others.



Market Segmentation & Scope



Study by Application (Residential Area, Commercial, Public Facility, Others), Services (Business, Professional, Cloud Service), Solutions (Ticketing Management System, Parking Management & Guidance System, Integrated Supervision System, Traffic Management System)



A View on Influencing Trends:

Increasing Concerns toward Protecting Environment with Eco-friendly Automobile Technology



Growth Drivers in Limelight: Increasing Concerns Related to Public Safety



Increasing Traffic Congestion Problems such as Rising Number of Vehicles and Insufficient Infrastructure



Auspicious Initiatives Taken By Government for Effective Traffic Management



Development of Smart Cities across the World



Challenges that Market May Face: Achieving Interoperable and Standard ITS Architecture



Lack of Skilled Personnel in order to handle the Smart Transportation System



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Key Development Activities:

In September 2018, the BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China) Company has launched an open source platform for smart transportation. Therefore, this launch will help with the company to the increased product portfolio



In December 2018, the Unlimit Powered (India) Company has Launched AIS-140 GPS system for connected vehicles. It will increased product portfolio of the company in the future.



In December 2018, the Reliance group company has launched a GPS system for public transport. Hence, this will, in turn, propel the growth of smart transportation system market.



