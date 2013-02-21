Smart Travel Info Announces Plans to Expand Its Website to Accomodate New Features

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Smart Travel Info, a socially-based travel website, is preparing to expand its site, http://www.smarttravelinfo.com, to include a new section that allows businesses, services, attractions and hotel to promote their products on the site. Due to the site's rapid growth and an increasing demand from users, Smart Travel Info owner and administrator, Marc Jasin, has created two opportunities to allow travel-related companies to advertise their products on the site.



"We are excited about this opportunity to expand our website," said Jasin. "We have experienced tremendous success in our first year and we look forward to serving out customers even better in the future."



Businesses will have the option of displaying their services for $12.99 annually. Additional pricing options include $28.99 for two years or $39.99 for three years. The Premium, or paid, listings includes a logo and pop-up link to their website, up to 10 images, an embedded video and a business description with contact information.We then promote you over the social medias.



Advertisers will also have direct contact with Smart Travel Info site owners and can potentially receive advertising discounts. In addition, the premium listings also include full social media exposure, will be featured on top of the listing, and includes the possibility to edit and change the deals. Businesses will also receive customer reviews.



As an incentive to new customers, the first 1,000 customers will receive an additional year of advertising for free, with the added benefit of social media exposure.



http://www.smarttravelinfo.com/business-listings/



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HlwiXq2HuD8



About Smart Travel Info

Established in 2011, Smart Travel Info is one of the fastest growing travel information websites available today. The site receives more than 50,000 unique visitors and receives more than four million hits monthly. Smart Travel Info has already published more than 1,300 informative articles that allows users become educated on relevant topics while swapping stories and planning future trips.



In order to post, you need to sign up, you will receive an email confirmation with the password. use it to login then goto http://www.smarttravelinfo.com/business-listings



Follow the instructions then when the listing is posted, you will receive an email to pay for the listing.