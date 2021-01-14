Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Smart Underwear Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart Underwear Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart Underwear. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Victoria's Secret (United States),Chromat (United States),Greenyarn (United States),Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan),New Textile Technologies GmbH (Germany),GUNZE LIMITED (Japan),Cyrcadia Health, Inc. (United States).



Smart underwear is a distinct garment that helps in preventing bedsores and all the ailments related to the lower body. Smart underwear also helps in reducing the risks of pressure ulcers in the base of the spine. This technology basically helps in improving the care of such individuals who are confined to their beds and wheelchairs. These smart underwear can be classified according to the IoT used as well as on the basis of smart materials used for the making of this underwear. The smart materials used in making these underwear provide anti-fungal and anti-bacterial, dry, breathable, thermal regulations, de-odorizing, and other factors as their key features. While on the other hand there is smart underwear that uses sensor technologies as well, that help in monitoring and tracking the various health-related things. These smart underwear use electrical stimulations that produce short-term contractions in the muscles which are compressed for a lengthy period of time which in turn helps patients to prevent bedsores. The use of smart underwear is also done for releasing back pains and hence tracking other body essentials such as the heart rate, body temperature, humidity controls, and others. The IoT based underwear has been launched newly and is yet to gain the markets. The companies indulged in the manufacturing of the IoT based smart underwear are included in the other players list.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Smart Underwear Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Influencing Trends:

Increased Adoption of Technological Advanced Products and a Greater Demand for Smart Healthcare Devices Are Envisioned To Foster the Growth of Smart Underwear Market



Market Drivers:

Changing lifestyles and Standards Fueled by Rising Disposable Income

Rising Old Age Population and Increased Number of Patients Affected With Many Health Conditions Are Envisioned To Bolster the Growth of the Global Market for Smart Underwear

Wide Use of These Clothing Technologies in the Treatment and Monitoring of Health and Rapid Urbanization Are Believed To Flourish the Growth of Smart Underwear



Restraints that are major highlights:

Availability of Substitute Products

Lack of Awareness Regarding Smart Underwear



Opportunities

Rising Focus on Price Reduction through New Product Inventions and Increasing Research & Development Activities for Developing More Advanced and Latest Technology Products

Growing Demand for Smart Underwear from the Healthcare Sector for Tracking Health Is Believed To Be One of the Dynamic Factors behind the Rapid Growth of Smart Underwear

Increasing Demand for Smart Underwear from the Emerging Markets in Developed Regions



The Global Smart Underwear Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Briefs, Boxers, Panties, Others), Application (Individual Users, Hospitals), Size (Standard, Large, XL, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Medical Stores, Super Markets, Hypermarkets, Others), End-User (Men, Women), Material (Cotton, Wool, Linen, Silk, PVC, Other)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



