Smart Unlock Releases Untethered iOS 6 Jailbreak for Iphone 5, Iphone 4S/4 Cydia Installer

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Smart Unlock announces the release of Sap Shield V.1.7 new version compatible to unlock and jailbreak iPhone 5 , iPhone 4S/4/3Gs up to iOS 6/5.1.1 . Smart Unlock Solutions has finally introduced the ability to run a full untethered iOS 6 jailbreak on A4 , A5 devices .



The new software version has been proven successful for iOS 6 jailbreak and unlock procedure and it's available for public download at Smart Unlock Official Website :www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com



According to the company the jailbreak and unlock procedure could be run through Sap Shield to install Cydia and it can be done automatically.



UnlockorJailbreak.com team has simplified the software interface as much as possible , especially for inexperienced users. Thanks to Sap Shield V1.7, jailbreak and unlock operation will happen automatically during the execution of the jailbreak or unlock setup in just a few minutes.



The Company provides a step by step guide that will take you to perform a untethered jailbreak and permanent factory unlock operation in less than 10 minutes . This means that iDevice owners don't have to restart the device and reconnect it to the computer every time a restart is performed.



Currently, the untethered jailbreak tool released by www.UnlockOrJailbreak.com is the only application supported on iOS 6 jailbreak and unlock compatible with : Iphone 5, Iphone 4S, iPhone 4, 3Gs for any baseband version .



Smart Unlock Solutions Ltd announced that the only device that is not yet supported is Apple Tv 3 and iPad 3 , and the new software patch compatible for Atv 3 and iPad 3 is expected in the next weeks.



Online pictures of the iPhone 5 with Cydia installed have been circulated a lot lately and developers have already confirmed Sap Shield V1.7 and software has been proven successful for Cydia installation.



About Smart Unlock Solutions Ltd

SmartUnlock Ltd brings to you all the latest buzz in jailbreak/unlocking technology, fully automated software for global usage