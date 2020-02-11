Smart Vending Machines Market 2020: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Vending Machines market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2273.4 million by 2025, from $ 1578.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Vending Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Vending Machines market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Smart Vending Machines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Beverage
Commodity
Food
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Airport
Railway Station
School
Business Center
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Fuji Electric
Jofemar
Crane Merchandising Systems
Lone Star Funds
Seaga
Sanden
Sielaff
Royal Vendors
Bianchi Vending
Azkoyen
FAS International
TCN Vending Machine
Deutsche Wurlitzer
Fuhong Vending
Automated Merchandising Systems
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Smart Vending Machines by Company
4 Smart Vending Machines by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Smart Vending Machines Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
……Continued
