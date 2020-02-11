Smart Vending Machines Market 2020: Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- According to this study, over the next five years the Smart Vending Machines market will register a 9.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2273.4 million by 2025, from $ 1578.8 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Smart Vending Machines business, shared in Chapter 3.



This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Vending Machines market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.



This study considers the Smart Vending Machines value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:



Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Beverage

Commodity

Food

Others



Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Airport

Railway Station

School

Business Center

Others



This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fuji Electric

Jofemar

Crane Merchandising Systems

Lone Star Funds

Seaga

Sanden

Sielaff

Royal Vendors

Bianchi Vending

Azkoyen

FAS International

TCN Vending Machine

Deutsche Wurlitzer

Fuhong Vending

Automated Merchandising Systems



