Smart Warehouses Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

Major & Emerging Players in Smart Warehouses Market:-

KION (Germany), Dematic (United States), Honeywell Intelligrated (United States), SSI Schaefer (United States), Daifuku (Japan), Knapp (Austria), Toyota Industries (Japan), TGW (United Kingdom), Material Handling Systems (United States), Witron (Germany), Swisslog Logistics Automation (Switzerland) , Murata Machinery (Japan)



Warehousing is considered as the key part in supply chain management through its determination and ability to establish smooth and efficient logistic operations in organizations. It plays a vital role in determining a company's competitiveness as logistic costs are considered an important part of the overall production costs. The lack of communication in regards to inventory, difficulty customizing management practices, and predicting lead time are the major limitations of traditional warehouse. These limitations are overcome by smart warehousing. A smart warehouse is the culmination of warehouse automation. These warehouses integrates several automated and interconnected technologies to implement smart warehouse management system. These warehouses automate almost the entire operation, from suppliers to customers, with minimal errors. The growing shift of industries towards the adoption of smart warehouse is boosting the market growth. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) estimates that in 2017, there were around approx. 2.1 million stand-alone industrial robots installed worldwide, with a shipment of approx. 381,000 units globally.



by Type (Software, Services), Components (Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Wearable Technology, Sensors, Robotics, Autonomous Vehicles and Drones, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)), Warehouse Type (Private, Public, Bonded Storage, Distribution Centers, Co-Operative Warehouse), Industry Vertical (Automotive, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Third-Party Logistics, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Metals & Machinery, Apparel, Others), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Offering (Software, Services), System (Automated Guided Vehicles (Automated Guided forklift, Automated Guided Carts, Tugger AGVs), Autonomous mobile Robots)



IoT Enabled Smart Warehouse Solution.

Trend for Implementing Smart Warehouse Systems.



Growing Use of Blockchain to Improve the Processes in Smart Warehouse.

Increasing Adoption of Digitization in Supply Chain Management.

Better Collaboration Between Stores, E-Commerce And Order Fulfillment.



Integration of Cloud Computing in Smart Warehouse.

Demand for Distributed and Decentralized Database.

Increasing Use of Voice Recognition Technology (VRT) for Automatic Identification.



