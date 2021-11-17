Smart Warehouses Support a Strained Logistics Sector

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2021 -- The logistics sector in Hong Kong is one of the most advanced in the world, something that has been illustrated this year as smart warehouse tech started to gain more ground. U-Freight Logistics, for example, which owns five facilities in Hong Kong, upgraded one of these to a fully smart warehouse. The motivation for this tech-driven step was in order to help minimise costs associated with picking and to increase the speed at which operations could move to keep up with the demand created by the pandemic. The upgrade to the facility includes the use of AGVs (automatic guided vehicles) as well as an Intelligent Racking System and associated operating software. The deployment of autonomous robots, in particular, could prove to be a very efficient move, significantly increasing the volume of work that can be achieved in a 24-hour period. The goal for the business has been to improve production efficiency and the smart warehouse will enable a 'goods-to-person' approach that will help to achieve this.



DSJ Global is a leading specialist recruiter in end-to-end supply chain, supporting organisations across the sector as well as individuals in a broad spectrum of roles, including technical operations jobs. The firm was established in 2008 and now provides specialist advice and guidance in key areas such as logistics, procurement, supply chain and technical operations jobs. Using a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions means the team can cater to the needs of all organisations across the sector. As a result, DSJ Global works with many different types of businesses offering technical operations jobs, from agile, innovative start-ups to well-established international brands. Over the years the firm has established a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and contacts within organisations across the industry so that key connections can be made when it comes to technical operations jobs, as well as other vital fields.



Extensive expertise in the Asia Pacific region has been vital to the hiring practice established by DSJ Global. However, the firm also has a robust worldwide reach that comes from being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This comprehensive regional and international reach is one of the reasons why the firm is a go-to for fast-paced businesses and ambitious individuals in technical operations jobs and roles in other areas of procurement, logistics and supply chain. Also key is the team itself - DSJ Global has invested heavily in its own people, including when it comes to regular ongoing training and ensuring that the team is always working with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are currently many different roles available via the firm today, including Senior Electrical System Architect, Electrical System Engineer, Director of Marketing and Senior Logistics Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNellis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.