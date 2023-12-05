Smart Waste Management Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2028: Enevo, Bigbelly Solar, Smartbin, Ecube Labs Co.

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Waste Management Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Waste Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Waste Management, Inc. (United States), Enevo (Finland), Bigbelly Solar, Inc. (United States), Smartbin (Dublin), Ecube Labs Co., Ltd. (South Korea), UrbiÃ³tica, S.L. (Spain), Waviot (Russia), Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Smart Waste Management

Smart waste management involves all the automated functions and actions related to waste collection, routing, disposal, recycling and many other services. It also involves technologies in combination with a software solution to manage the waste management lifecycle. Several hardware systems are used in developing smart waste management systems including intelligent sensors, smart waste bins, embedded systems, and smart trackers integrated with waste liners are an integral part of smart waste management. On the other hand, smart waste management is one of the key aspects in the development of smart cities (along with water management, energy management, traffic management, etc.,) in order to provide improved lifestyle in the urban areas. The increasing adoption of smart city initiatives across regions supports the growth of the smart waste management market. The growing complexity in the logistics of waste collection and the need to comply with regulations pertaining to waste processing demand better waste management solutions. However, the smart waste management market is at a nascent phase and it is expected to grow significant growth over the forecasted period.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Service), Application (Public Occasion, Non-Public Occasion), Industry (Healthcare, Industrial, Manufacturing), Waste Type (Industrial Waste, Residential Waste), Method (Smart Collection, Smart Processing, Smart Energy Recovery, Smart Disposal), Solution (Fleet Management, Remote Monitoring, Analytics)



Market Trends:

Growing Adoption of IoT Enabled and Artificially Intelligent Waste Management Systems

Increasing Demand for Smart Waste Management Systems from Residential Applications



Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness about Smart waste Management from Developing Economies

Rising Prevalence of Diseases Caused Amongst the Waste Management Workers on Exposure to Hazardous Waste



Market Drivers:

Increasing Awareness about Environmental and Residential Cleanliness

Upsurging Government Reimbursements in Developing Technologically Enhanced Smart Waste Management Systems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Smart Waste Management Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Smart Waste Management Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Smart Waste Management Market Forecast



