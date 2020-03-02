Smart Water Management Market 2020-2027 Emerging Trends :: Leading Players Belkin International, Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc, Huawei Technologies

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- The Global Smart Water Management Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Smart Water Management Market. The transparent, trustworthy and extensive market information and data included in this Smart Water Management business report will definitely help develop business and improve return on investment (ROI). The market report estimates the region that is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Smart Water Management market. It figures out whether there will be any changes in market competition during the forecast period. These insights are often critical to key business processes such as product planning, new product development, distribution route planning and sales force development. The report really serves to be a proven solution for businesses to gain a competitive advantage.



Global smart water management market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing water scarcity and growing demand for water are the factor for the market growth.



The key players examine the Smart Water Management market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Smart Water Management expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Smart Water Management strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Smart Water Management market are:



ABB; American Water; Arad Group.; Belkin International, Inc; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Honeywell International Inc; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; Itron Inc.; Schneider Electric; Siemens; TaKaDu; Utility Systems.; Xylem.; HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc.; i2O Water Ltd; Casperon; Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd; Hiraya Water; Atos SE; among others.



Smart water management is basically a program designed to collect accurate and actionable information about a city's water supply, demand and distribution. The main aim of the smart water management is to make sure that water transportation infrastructure and power are handled effectively. Some of the common services which are offered by the smart water management are pipeline condition management, hydrant management, value management, and information management. They are very useful to manage the chronic shortage of water.



Value Management

Pipeline Condition Management

Hydrant Management

Information Management



Enterprise Asset Management for Water and Wastewater Utilities

Network Monitoring, Advanced Pressure Management

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition

Advance Analytics

Meter Data Management

Residential Water Efficiency

Smart Irrigation Management Systems



Advanced Water Meters

Mater Read Technology

Cellular Network



AMR Water Meter

AMI Water Meters



Fixed Technology

Cellular Technology



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa



In October 2019, Sensus announced the launch of their new ultrasound static water meter, Cordonel which is special designed for smarter utility network. Cordonel helps users control distribution networks more effectively by delivering accurate and reliable information to lead to better water resource management. This will help users achieve higher savings by closely monitoring trends of usage as well as the different patterns in the distribution network

In March 2019, Ecolab announced the launch of their Smart Water Navigator for better water management. The Navigator is a totally free online tool that provides companies with a guide for a holistic water management strategy. This navigator will help the company in better site management, target setting, water stewardship, and water management practices. This will also help the companies to save money and manage different water risks.



Increasing urbanization and industrialization acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Growing demand for portable water will uplift the market growth

Rising adoption of advanced meters and sensors is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Growing demand for fresh water among population will also enhance the market demand



High investment cost will hamper the market growth

Low rate of return acts as a restricting factor for this market

Lack of skilled and trained professionals will also hinder the market growth



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Smart Water Management Market key players is also covered.



- Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Smart Water Management Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.



- Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Smart Water Management Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.



Competitors – In this section, various Smart Water Management industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.- Analytical Tools – The Smart Water Management Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.



- The 360-degree Smart Water Management overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants



- Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market



Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Smart Water Management Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Smart Water Management Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.



