Players Includes:

ABB Group (Switzerland), General Electric (United States), Itron (United States), IBM Corporation (United States) and Schneider Electric (France)

The market study is being classified by Type (Devices, Solutions and Services) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Smart Water Management market is expected to see growth rate of 17.3% and may see market size of USD29.6 Billion by 2024.

Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Digital Asset Management Market various segments and emerging territory. Market size by Revenue is expected to grow xx% in 2020 alone as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. The downstream companies contend with restricted profit from falling consumer confidence, demand for industry products is expected to slow.

Type (Devices, Solutions, Services), Services (Professional services (Maintenance and support, Deployment and integration and Consulting services), Managed services), End Use (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), Solution (Enterprise asset management for water and wastewater utilities, Network monitoring, Advanced pressure management, SCADA systems for water and wastewater utilities, Advanced analytics, Meter data management (MDM) for water, Residential water efficiency, Smart irrigation management systems), Advanced Water Meters (Meter Type (AMR Meters and AMI Meters, Meter Read Technology (Fixed Network and Cellular Network))

Market Drivers

- Growing Water Scarcity Across the World Leading to Need for Effective Water Management Solution

- Government Promotion Leads to Rise in Awareness Towards Water Protection



Market Trend

- Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in SWM System

- Growing Focus on Waste Water Reuse



Restraints

- Budgetary Constraints Limits Adoption

- Lack of Expertise to Execute the Services



Opportunities

- Growing Awareness of Protection of Natural Resources

- Adoption of Smart Irrigation System in Developing Countries



Challenges

- Ensuring Cyber-security and Preventing Potential Harmful Effect

- High Capital Investment and Low Return on Investment (ROI)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Smart Water Management Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



