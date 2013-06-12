Smart Water Management Market Forecast 2012-2018 : Industry Analysis, Size and Share Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The global market for smart water management technologies is seeing rising demand, largely fuelled by growing water shortage problems. Growing incidences of drought, scarcity of potable water and high costs of water purification systems are driving the demand for advanced technologies in the industry in order to meet the rising demand. Although the market is still in its fledgling stage, the government’s emphasis on increasing the awareness among people and organizations towards water management and prevention of wastages is expected to further boost the market growth.



The demand for advanced technologies for smart water management exists at all levels. Right from distribution networks to final delivery points, the need for effective smart water management and control is pushing companies and people to look for advanced solutions and systems, and are thus driving the market growth. Currently the U.S. and Europe hold a high market share. However, with growing industrialization and urbanization, the demand in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to catch up in the near future and open up new markets and opportunities for existing and new entrants.



A majority of the demand for smart water management technologies is coming from companies operating in the field of water meters, control systems, water utility services, water purification systems, water harvesting, and irrigation or waste water management systems. The stringent regulatory standards and the high cost of clean potable water have helped to raise the demand across all industries. Some of the prominent players in this market include – IBM, Nalco, Elite Water solutions, Siemens, and American Water Works, Inc.



