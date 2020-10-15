New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The global smart water meter market was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.9 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.2%. Smart water meter is a technological device that uses the internet in order to measure consumption data for billing purposes. This system can be used for billing water, natural gas, and energy consumption in the residential, industrial, and commercial areas. A smart meter device comprises of a water meter, electric meter, and a control unit. It is used to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) wastage, obtain accuracy in billing, and reduce the carbon footprint. These systems have various applications in many areas due to the demand for data processing, measurement, and control.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Water Meter industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the Smart Water Meter market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Smart Water Meter market.



Get a Sample of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2569



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Badger Meter, Kamstrup, Diehl, Landis+GYR, Aclara Technologies, Sensus, Itron, Datamatic, B Meters and Elster Group.



The Smart Water Meter industry is segmented into:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Ultrasonic Meter

Electromagnetic Meter

Mechanical Meter



Meter Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automatic Meter Reading

Advanced Meter Infrastructure



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Meters and Accessories

IT Solutions

Communications



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Smart Hot-Water Meter

Smart Cold-Water Meter



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Regional Outlook of Smart Water Meter Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Smart Water Meter market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



To Get incredible Discount @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2569



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the Smart Water Meter industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the Smart Water Meter market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the Smart Water Meter market.



Radical Features of the Smart Water Meter Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Smart Water Meter market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Smart Water Meter industry.



Browse Complete Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-water-meters-market



Thank you for reading our report. For customization or further inquiry, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your requirements.



Related Reports –



Crane and Metallurgical Motors Market Size, Share & Industry Overview, By Vertical, By Industry Type, By Application Type, Technology Type, and Regional Forecast 2020-2027



Wood Based Panel Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type, By Technology, By Product , By Application and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com