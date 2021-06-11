Smart Water Meter Market to Witness Massive Growth by Contazara, Arad Group, Aquiba

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Smart Water Meter Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Smart Water Meter market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Aclara Technologies LLC (United States), Arad Group (Israel), Fanna Technology (United Arab Emirates), Master Meter, Inc. (United States), Contazara SA (Spain), Aquiba Pty Ltd. (Australia), B METERS s.r.l. (Italy), Badger Meter, Inc. (United States), Bermad Water Technologies (Australia), Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany), Elster Water Metering (United Kingdom), Suntront Technology Co., Ltd. (China).



Scope of the Report of Smart Water Meter

A smart water meter measures the flow of water and uses wireless communication to associate to local or wide area networks permitting remote location monitoring and infrastructure maintenance over leak detection and automatic billing. Smart meters are battery powered and are low-power devices play a crucial role in major system configurations. Smart metering allows water companies to manage the consumption of water, build a better association with their customers and bill precisely for the amount of water consumed by each household and business.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Displacement Meters, Velocity Meters, Electromagnetic Meters, Others), Technology (Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI)), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)



The Smart Water Meter Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.



Market Trends:

Innovative Technologies and Enabling Solutions Drive Smart Water Metering Deployments



Opportunities:

Growing Investments in Digital Solutions by Water Utilities

Rising Demand for Smart Grids and Energy Efficiency in Developing Countries



Market Drivers:

Several Benefits for Water Utilities from Complete Automation of Operations

Increasing Adoption among Utilities



Challenges:

Creating Awareness among Consumers Along With Bringing Interoperability

Inappropriate Installation of Smart Meters



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Smart Water Meter

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Smart Water Meter various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Smart Water Meter.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



