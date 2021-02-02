New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Smart Water Meters Market Overview



A smart meter is an Internet-capable device that measures the energy, water, or natural gas consumption of a building or home. Smart Water Meters not only measure the total consumption like traditional ones but also record when and how much of a resource is consumed. It acts as the network termination point, an ingress router between the utility's network and the building it is monitoring. Novel advancements are still being brought by the key market players to improve the performance standards and make these meters an economical source for evaluating water consumption. According to the current analysis by Reports and Data, the Smart Water Meters Market is valued at USD 5.19 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 11.83 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 10.6% through the forecast period.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2569



Market Drivers



With the rising concern for the shortage of water all over the world, sustainable usage of resources is the only option so far. The smart water meter has the capacity to map water usage throughout the supply chain of the water and serve as an efficient solution, leading to the increasing number of water meter installations. This is the key factor driving the market size of the global smart water meter market. Moreover, the economic feasibility of these market water meters is a contributing factor fuelling the growth of this market. With the rise in consumers, owing to the increasing population and urbanization in many countries, the global smart water meter market is forecasted to witness a significant rise in market size in upcoming years.



Regional Landscape



Europe has the largest market share for global smart water meter systems due to the promotion of sustainable use of water with economic advantages. Following Europe, North America is a major region for the market. Asia Pacific is expected to see the highest growth among the region in the forecasted period due to the countries like China and Japan



Competitive Terrain:



The global Smart Water Meters market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Smart Water Meters market are listed below:



Badger Meter, Kamstrup, Diehl, Landis+Gyr, Aclara Technologies, Sensus, Itron, Datamatic, B Meters, and Elster Group, among others.



Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Ultrasonic Meter



Electromagnetic Meter



Mechanical Meter



Meter Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



One-way Meter



Two-way Meter



Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



AMR



AMI



Component (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Meters & Accessories



IT Solutions



Communications



Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Smart hot-water meter



Smart cold-water meter



Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Residential



Commercial



Industrial



To get an exclusive discount on the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2569



Radical Features of the Smart Water Meters Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Smart Water Meters market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Smart Water Meters industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Smart Water Meters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Smart Water Meters Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Smart water meter Market by Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Smart water meter Market by Technology Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Smart water meter Market by Component Insights & Trends



Chapter 9. Smart water meter Market by Product Insights & Trends



Chapter 10. Smart water meter Market by Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 11. Smart water meter Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 13. Company Profiles



To Get This Report at a Lucrative Price, Click @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2569



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about customization options, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to suit your requirements.



Have a Look at Related Reports:



Cured-in-Place-Pipe Market Size



Polycarbonate Market Share



Modular Fabrication Market Analysis



About Reports and Data:



Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.